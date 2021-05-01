Cal Alum Max Homa One Stroke Off the Lead Heading into Final Round at Valspar

Homa Shoots a 66 for the Second Time in 3 Days, Sits at 13 Under Through 54

Max Homa shot a 66 for the second time in three days and resides alone in third place — just one stroke off the lead — entering Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Homa is 13 under par through three rounds and is one two stroke behind Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns, who are co-leaders for the second day in a row.

Homa birdied the 18th hole while Bradley and Burns each had bogeys, trimming the margin between them a single stroke.

In search of his second tournament title this season and the third of his career, Homa had six birdies and an eagle-2 on the par-4 sixth hole, offsetting a pair of bogeys.

With 17 birdies and two eagles, Homa has bettered par on 35 percent of the 54 holes he’s played so far. He had a 66 in Thursday’s first round before carding a 69 on Friday.

Bradley and Burns each shot 69 on Saturday and are at 199 through three rounds. Homa is at 200.

Homa previously won the Genesis Invitational in February.

Four players — Ted Potter Jr., Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Tringale — are tied for fourth place, three strokes back of Homa at minus-12. Potter shot an eight-under 63 on Saturday, the best round of the day by anyone on the course.

Byeong-Hun An, another former Cal player, shot an even-par 71 and is tied for 56h place at minus-1.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Jasen Vinlove, USA Today

