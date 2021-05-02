After Three Red-Hot Days, Max Homa Sees Title Hopes Slide Away at Valspar

Max Homa’s final round of the Valspar Championship began with a birdie, briefly moving him into a tie for the lead at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The former Cal star never scored another birdie on Sunday but had two bogeys and a double-bogey on the 15th hole when he hit in the water to wind up with a final-round 74. He skidded into a tie for sixth place, seven strokes off the pace.

Sam Burns, 24, the co-leader through 54 holes, shot a three-under-par 68 and won for the first time on the PGA tour with a 17-under final score of 267.

Burns built a big enough lead that it didn’t matter when he bogeyed No. 18. Keegan Bradley, his co-leader after Saturday, shot three over on the back nine and wound up at minus-14, three strokes behind Burns.

Homa, 30, was chasing his second victory of the season, the third of his career. He played terrific golf through the first three rounds, accumulating 17 birdies while shooting 66-69-66. But he couldn’t close the deal.

Later, Homa reached out to his fans via social media:

“Tough day but felt like I played well. The ball seemed like it was too good for its home out there. Again, thank u so so much for the support!! I feel the love and it’s incredible! Shoutout to @Samburns66. The kid is a baller. Next up, Charlotte for the @WellsFargoGolf"

Homa pocketed $241,500 after his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Burns took home the winner’s check of $1,242,000.

Viktor Hovland and Cameron Tringale finished in a tie for third, each at minus-13. Hovland shot a final-round 65, best score of the day. Abraham Ancer was fifth at minus-12, two strokes ahead of Homa and Vaughn Taylor.

Burns had flirted with victory all season, twice losing after holding a 54-hole lead. On Sunday, with his wife, parents and other family members on hand, he scored a win that lifts him into the top-50 rankings and assures him of an invitation to The Masters next year.

"I've worked so hard for this moment," Burns said. "They've all sacrificed so much.

"Those moments in the past, you really learn a lot," Burns said. "This week coming down the stretch, I tried to stick to our process."

Cover photo of Max Homa by Jasen Vinlove, USA Today

