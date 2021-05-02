After Three Red-Hot Days, Max Homa Sees Title Hopes Slide Away at Valspar

California Bears home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Golf: Max Homa Briefly Tastes the Lead Before Sliding to a Tie for 6th at Valspar

A Final-Round 74 Prevents Homa From Winning His Second Title This Season
Author:
Publish date:

Max Homa’s final round of the Valspar Championship began with a birdie, briefly moving him into a tie for the lead at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The former Cal star never scored another birdie on Sunday but had two bogeys and a double-bogey on the 15th hole when he hit in the water to wind up with a final-round 74. He skidded into a tie for sixth place, seven strokes off the pace.

Sam Burns, 24, the co-leader through 54 holes, shot a three-under-par 68 and won for the first time on the PGA tour with a 17-under final score of 267.

Burns built a big enough lead that it didn’t matter when he bogeyed No. 18. Keegan Bradley, his co-leader after Saturday, shot three over on the back nine and wound up at minus-14, three strokes behind Burns.

Homa, 30, was chasing his second victory of the season, the third of his career. He played terrific golf through the first three rounds, accumulating 17 birdies while shooting 66-69-66. But he couldn’t close the deal.

Later, Homa reached out to his fans via social media:

“Tough day but felt like I played well. The ball seemed like it was too good for its home out there. Again, thank u so so much for the support!! I feel the love and it’s incredible! Shoutout to @Samburns66. The kid is a baller. Next up, Charlotte for the @WellsFargoGolf"

Homa pocketed $241,500 after his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Burns took home the winner’s check of $1,242,000.

Viktor Hovland and Cameron Tringale finished in a tie for third, each at minus-13. Hovland shot a final-round 65, best score of the day. Abraham Ancer was fifth at minus-12, two strokes ahead of Homa and Vaughn Taylor.

Burns had flirted with victory all season, twice losing after holding a 54-hole lead. On Sunday, with his wife, parents and other family members on hand, he scored a win that lifts him into the top-50 rankings and assures him of an invitation to The Masters next year.

"I've worked so hard for this moment," Burns said. "They've all sacrificed so much.

"Those moments in the past, you really learn a lot," Burns said. "This week coming down the stretch, I tried to stick to our process."

Cover photo of Max Homa by Jasen Vinlove, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Max Homa on Sunday at the Valspar Championship
Other Sports

After Three Red-Hot Days, Max Homa Sees Title Hopes Slide Away at Valspar

justin wilcox stan szeto (2)
Football

Cal Football: LB McKyle So'oto Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

Cam Bynum to the Vikings
Football

Former Cal Star Camryn Bynum Embraces Move to Safety with Vikings

cal rugby Guy Warren Photography
Other Sports

Cal Tops Arizona in Final Rugby Match of the Season

Homa - Jasen Vinlove
Other Sports

Cal Alum Max Homa One Stroke Off the Lead Heading into Final Round at Valspar

Jake Curhan, Cam Bynum and Zeandae Johnson
Football

Undrafted by the NFL, Jake Curhan, Zeandae Johnson Set to Sign as Free Agents

curhan 2
Football

Report: Heart Issue the Reason Cal OT Jake Curhan Was Not Drafted

Amon-Ra St. Brown Kirby Lee
Football

Pac-12 in NFL Draft: Stanford, USC, Oregon Tie for Most Players Taken