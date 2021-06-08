Nothing Iffy About Joyner's Discus Ambitions for the NCAA Championships

Here is what Cal discus thrower Iffy Joyner has dealt with over the past year:

He contracted COVID-19 last summer, was quarantined then returned to training only to injure his back. He came back from that but was put into contact tracing after crossing paths with someone else who tested positive.

At Cal’s first outdoor meet early this spring, Joyner injured his hamstring and had to sit again. Then he ran into a contact tracing issue for the second time while rehabbing the injury. And, just for good measure, he aggravated the hamstring later this spring.

So, naturally, Joyner finds himself this week at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. It’s his second trip to the collegiate nationals, following a bid in 2019 when he placed 14th.

“I’m feeling ready. This season has been a real rollercoaster ride for me,” Joyner said last week. “So the fact that I was still able to make it despite my trials and tribulations, I feel very excited and ready to go.”

Joyner, who is a native of Pittsburg in the East Bay and is a redshirt sophomore athletically but a senior academically, qualified for the NCAAs by finishing sixth at the West Regional qualifying two weeks ago.

He stepped into the ring for his final throw in 14th place, needing to climb to the top-12 to advance to Eugene. Joyner responded with an effort that earned him sixth place and a spot in Friday’s second prelim flight with the top 12 entries.

“He’s developed a really good sense of competition at the elite level,” said Cal throws coach Mo Saatara, referring also to Joyner’s silver-medal performance at the 2019 NACAC U23 Championship in Mexico.

Joyner’s best career throw of 193 feet, 9 inches (59.07 meters) is just the 14th best among 24 entries at the NCAAs. But he has no intention of allowing that limit his ambitions.

“I really want to get on the podium,” he said. “Hopefully, get a PR. Just to feel like I’ve still progressed even through even through all that.”

Three athletes stand above the rest in the field: Arizona State sophomore has an NCAA-leading throw of 217-5 (66.26) meters), which meets the Olympic standard. Freshmen Francois Prinsloo of South Florida and Claudio Romero of Virginia enter with bests of 216-0 (65.85) and 215-10 (65.78), respectively.

“He’s capable of throwing far enough to get on the podium. Definitely,” Saatara said. “When Iffy’s ready to compete, he does a great job.”

No other entry has thrown farther then 201-6, but Joyner’s chances of climbing to the top three still seem, shall we say, somewhat Iffy.

Joyner has one more source of strength. His full, formal name is Ifeanyichukwu Daniel Abra Ogbonna Joyner. It’s a mouthful — five names with a total of 35 letters.

Joyner does us the honor of correctly pronouncing it in the video above and he also explains the meaning of his name.

“My first name means, `Anything is possible with God.’ “

Just the kind of edge that might come in handy against a top field of throwers this week.

Cover photo of Iffy Joyner by Kirby Lee, USA Today.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo