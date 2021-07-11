Brandon Hagy Had Final-Round Lead at John Deere Classic -- Briefly

Former Cal golfer fades on Sunday and fails to get first PGA Tour win

When former Cal golfer Brandon Hagy birdied the second hole Sunday he found himself alone in first place in the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Hagy, who was playing in the final group, had to be thinking then that he might capture his first career PGA Tour victory.

That thought passed quickly, though, as he bogeyed three of the next six holes, taking himself out of contention before he reached the back nine.

Ultimately Hagy finished with a final-round score of 2-over-par 73, leaving him six strokes behind the winner, 41-year-old Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who captured his first tour title in 10 years.

Things looked bright for Hagy early in the day:

Glover, ranked 115th in the world, birdied five of his final seven holes on the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois, to finish the round with a 7-under 64, winding up 19 under par for the tournament. That was two strokes better than Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who finished tied for second at 17-under.

Lucas Glover. Photo by Mark Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Hagy finished in a five-way tie for 18th place, which is not what Hagy was hoping for early in the day, but still provided him with a good finish and nice payday.

Although no top-15 players participated in the John Deere Classic as they prepare for next week’s British Open, Hagy has to be pleased with his recent play. He tied for sixth place last week, two strokes behind the leaders, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Hagy had missed the cut in three of his four events before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

His best career result was a second-place finish at the Honda Classic in March, although he wound five shots behind the winner.

Cover photo of Brandon Hagy by Marc Lebryk

