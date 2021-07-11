Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Brandon Hagy Had Final-Round Lead at John Deere Classic -- Briefly

Former Cal golfer fades on Sunday and fails to get first PGA Tour win
Author:
Publish date:

When former Cal golfer Brandon Hagy birdied the second hole Sunday he found himself alone in first place in the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Hagy, who was playing in the final group, had to be thinking then that he might capture his first career PGA Tour victory.

That thought passed quickly, though, as he bogeyed three of the next six holes, taking himself out of contention before he reached the back nine.

Ultimately Hagy finished with a final-round score of 2-over-par 73, leaving him six strokes behind the winner, 41-year-old Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who captured his first tour title in 10 years.

Things looked bright for Hagy early in the day:

Glover, ranked 115th in the world, birdied five of his final seven holes on the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois, to finish the round with a 7-under 64, winding up 19 under par for the tournament. That was two strokes better than Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who finished tied for second at 17-under.

Lucas Glover. Photo by Mark Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover. Photo by Mark Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Hagy finished in a five-way tie for 18th place, which is not what Hagy was hoping for early in the day, but still provided him with a good finish and nice payday.

Although no top-15 players participated in the John Deere Classic as they prepare for next week’s British Open, Hagy has to be pleased with his recent play. He tied for sixth place last week, two strokes behind the leaders, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Hagy had missed the cut in three of his four events before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

His best career result was a second-place finish at the Honda Classic in March, although he wound five shots behind the winner.

.

Cover photo of Brandon Hagy by Marc Lebryk

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Andrew Vaughn
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Star Andrew Vaughn Puts An Exclamation Mark on the White Sox 1st Half

Brandon Hagy Sunday Marc Lebryk
Other Sports

Brandon Hagy Had Final-Round Lead at John Deere Classic -- Briefly

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Suffers Worst Career Finish at Scottish Open

Carson williams
Other Sports

Cal Commit Carson Williams Expected to Be Taken Early in MLB Draft

Johnny Juzang David Banks
Basketball

Pac-12 Hoops: UCLA Still No. 1 in Top 25 Rankings After NBA Deadline

aaron rodgers pic
Football

Aaron Rodgers Loses Out to Tom Brady for Top NFL ESPY Award

Brandon Hagy Mark Lebryk
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Golfer Brandon Hagy in Contention for First PGA Tour Win

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa's Rally at Scottish Open is Stalled in the Third Round