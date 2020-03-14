Cal Sports: Long Lines at Costco. Is Sports Stoppage Somehow to Blame?

Our recent problems are being blamed on the novel coronavirus, and, by extension, the halt of sports activities is being thrown into the blame bin.

It may seem a bit farfetched to accuse college sports teams, conferences and pro leagues of being the cause of long lines at the market, but the sports stoppage -- while probably necessary -- has to be a part of the process that has led to the panic. And let's be honest here; it's bordering on a panic, not yet with a capital "P", but with a small "p" that could grow to a capital "P" before long.

It was unavoidable, because health concerns have to be the top priority when the status and future of COVID-19 are so uncertain, but I am a firm believer that the actions of sports entities have a profound effect on our society.

The cessation of sports for an uncertain period of time contributes to the feeling that something awfully serious is taking place. Sports may not have as much influence as other social forces, but it plays a part.

People react by taking drastic measures to preserve their lifestyle.

The video above shows the long line on Saturday just before the 9 a.m. opening at the Costco in Richmond, Calif., about a 10-minute drive from the Cal campus. I have never seen a line at this Costco, let alone before the store even opens..

The biggest issue seems to be toilet paper -- as seen in the video below. Shoppers were limited to one pakage of toilet paper each. Some people tried to sneak a second package of toilet paper into their cart, but big men were stationed near the chekout line to make sure only one package was taken.

It is a classic case of social psychology. I was a sociology major in college (I hear the snickers), and this is what happens. If some people act a certain way, others accept it as a necessary act. The greater the number of people who act a certain way, the greater the social psychology influence. It spreads through the population. People see others rushing to get supplies, so they feel they have to do so too.

The declarations of the NCAA, Pac-12, Cal and pro sports leagues about the dangers of the coronavirus and the steps they are taking may be well-intentioned and perhaps necessary, but that contributes to the fear and the resulting behavior -- especially when there is such uncertainty about the future, so much criticism of the admitration's handling of the issue and so many unanswered questions

Here is the line heading into Costco as I was leaving, about 30 minutes after it opened.