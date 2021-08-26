Cal's Softball Catcher-Turned-Soccer Goalkeeper Lives Out a Dream Week

After just one practice, Smith's play in goal helps Cal tie the defending NCAA champs.

Makena Smith had no idea why her Cal softball coach, Chelsea Spencer, was calling. Smith worried she must be in trouble.

Turns out that phone call a week ago Monday led to one of the most unexpectedly wonderful experiences of Smith’s life.

“It was insane,” she says in the video above.

A catcher and .481 hitter as a sophomore with the Bears softball team last spring, Smith was asked if she would join the soccer team. Spencer gave her blessing and Smith, who played goalkeeper on a high-level club team while growing up in southern California, could not believe what was unfolding.

“I was trying not to freak about because that’s, of course, one of my dream things to ever do in my life,” said Smith, who began playing youth soccer at age 4 and calls it her first love.

What Smith dreamed last week didn’t initially go beyond simply joining the team and helping out in practice. She wasn’t even sure she’d dress for games, and she was OK if that's all it was.

One more thing she didn’t know — besides the names of most of her teammates — was that Angelina Anderson — the 2020 Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year — was injured. And so was her backup.

Cleared last Friday to join the team, Smith practiced for the first time a day later.

On Sunday, the Bears played at home against Santa Clara, the nation’s No. 2-ranked team and the defending NCAA champion.

Makena Smith Photo by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

A few minutes before warmups began, coach Neil McGuire gave Smith news she never saw coming.

"You’re going to start,” he told her.

“I kind of like laughed in his face. Are you serious?”

He was. “Are you good with that?” he asked.

“Yeah, I'm good with that. I’m ready. That’s awesome.”

Smith said she had a flashback to the joy she felt as a child playing sports.

“At that moment it wasn’t even nerves that were kicking in. It was, `Omigosh, this is like my 10-year-old kid self.' I was so excited.”

Smith — who hadn’t played in an organized soccer game in 3 1/2 years — was in goal for all 110 minutes in the double-overtime contest as the unranked Bears battled the powerhouse Broncos to a 1-1 tie.

Afterward, McGuire had huge praise for his star pinch-hitter, who went on to be named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week.

"In order to do what Makena did, you have to be a very special athlete," McGuire said. "Clearly, she competes at the Pac-12 level in softball. She's a great athlete in that sport and it clearly translated in this game today.

“We've known for a long time that she's a talented dual athlete, she played for a club team that we know well and respect. We had no fear of putting her in the goal, but to see her perform the way she did was really special and I'm excited for her.”

Makena Smith had plenty of support Sunday. Photo by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

Smith says her new teammates provided her with constant encouragement before and throughout the game that boosted her confidence. It helped also that her softball teammates showed up and cheered her on from behind the goal.

She joked that many of them probably didn’t fully understand what they were watching, but their voices gave her fuel as she made seven saves and allowed just one goal.

“They made that moment so special for me,” Smith said of both her soccer and softball teammates.

Now ranked No. 20 in the country, the Bears return to action Friday at Portland. Anderson is expected to be healthy enough to reclaim to her spot as starting goalie.

It’s entirely possible that Smith may not step on the soccer pitch again for the Bears. Yes, her college career in the sport may wind up being a single, memorable game.

“That’s enough,” Smith said. “I didn’t even think I was going to play a game. If I never play again, I’m just happy to be there, happy to help out.”

Cover photo of Makena Smith by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

