Collin Morikawa looks like he found a path to the final two days of the Masters on Friday but his two Cal compatriots apparently won’t make the cut Friday.

Morikawa, the 23-year-old reigning PGA Championship winner, carded a two-over-par 74 in the second round and is even at 144 heading into play Saturday.

He was among 11 players tied for the last qualifying spots for weekend play.

Play was halted by darkness Friday after many golfers had to complete their first round in the morning after a three-hour delay on Thursday due to a thunderstorm.

Former Cal players Max Homa and Byeong-Hun An each wound up at one-over through 36 holes and are one stroke above the projected cut line.

The second-round lead is shared by four players, including Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, two of the world’s top-ranked players. Also atop the leaderboard at nine-under are Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Cameron Smith of Australia.

Pre-tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball after his tee shot on the short par-4 third hole. After neither he nor anyone else could find it following a three-minute search, the reigning U.S. Open champ hit another tee shot but wound up taking a triple-bogey 7 on the hole.

Through 12 holes Friday, DeChambeau was at 1-over for the tournament. He will likely need to shoot 1-under whole completing his second round Saturday in order to advance.

Tiger Woods, who shot a 68 on Thursday, was even through 10 holes in the second round. He remains at 4-under entering Saturday, when he will play the final eight holes from his second round before 18 more in the third round.

Morikawa, a 2019 graduate of Cal, started on the 10th tee Friday and had a bogey on No. 12 before a birdie on the 17th. But his back nine produced only two bogeys, leaving him at two-over 7 for the day.

He is nine strokes off the lead entering the weekend.

Homa assembled one of the day’s wildest rounds. He started on the front nine and bogeyed five of the first seven holes, while making birdie on No. 2. He was six over for the day after a double-bogey on the 11th, then made a late run with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 16.

An bogeyed the first hole but had birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 to make the turn at one-under. A double-bogey on the par-five 15th turned things in the wrong direction, and he couldn’t get over the hump after going birdie-bogey on the final two holes.

Meanwhile, two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer became the oldest player, at 63, to make the cut at Augusta National. Langer played 26 holes on Friday, finishing his first round with a 69, then carding a 73 in the second round.

