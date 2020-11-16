On a Sunday at the Masters when Collin Morikawa assembled one of the most uneven rounds of his professional career, he can take solace that one of the game’s greatest ever had a much tougher day.

Morikawa shot a 74 that included everything from an eagle to a bogey double to finish in a tie for 44th place at his first visit to Augusta National. The 23-year-old former Cal star entered the final day already out of contention in an event won decisively by Dustin Johnson.

With few spectators on the famed course due to COVID-19 protocols, Johnson won with the lowest score ever put together at the Masters — 20 under par.

It was Tiger Woods who earned his own share of the headlines — doesn’t he always? — by scoring a career-worst 10 on the par-3 12th hole. Woods hit three balls into Rae’s Creek.

"That's part of our sport," Woods said. "This sport is awfully lonely sometimes. You have to fight it. No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub.”

Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship this summer, put together rounds of 70-74-70-74 at the Masters to wind up ax exactly even par and 20 strokes behind Johnson.

His Sunday produced a crazy scorecard: an eagle on the par-5 second hole, three birdies, five bogeys and a double-bogey-6 on the 11th hole.

For the tournament, Morikawa produced 12 birdies but also 13 bogeys (or double-bogeys) to pocket a check of $41,400.

Johnson was brilliant most of the week, shooting 65-70-65-68 to score a 20-under par 268.

Over four days, he made 20 birdies, two eagles and just four bogeys over 72 holes. Johnson won by five strokes and took home $2,070,000.

While speaking to a small gathering in an unofficial green-jacket ceremony, Johnson appeared emotional about achieving a dream by winning the Masters for the first time.

"I've never had this much trouble gathering myself,'' Johnson finally said. "On the golf course, I'm pretty good at it.''

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second, both five strokes back at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at minus-12, eight strokes off the pace.

Woods wound up tied for 38th place at one-under after shooting a 76 on Sunday.

