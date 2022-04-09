Collin Morikawa Tied for Ninth, but a Long Way Off the Lead at Masters

Former Cal golfer too far behind Scottie Scheffler but could move up in the standings with a strong showing on Sunday

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa had a respectable third round at the Masters on Saturday, but he will be hard pressed to catch Scottie Scheffler and win his third major title.

Morikawa was at even part for his Saturday round through 12 holes, but bogeys on the 13th an 18th holes left him with a 2-over-par 74 for the day and at 1-over for the tournament. He is tied for ninth place, which is usually good enough to have a shot to win the event on the last day.

But Morikawa finds himself 10 strokes behind Scheffler, who is at 9-under for the tournament after shooting a 1-under 71 on Saturday.

However, Morikawa is only three strokes out of fourth place as the field is spread out at the top.

Max Homa, the other former Cal golfer in the field, played himself out of contention on Saturday. He had a double-bogey and a bogey on his final two holes and finished his third round with a 5-over-par 77. That left him at 8-over for the tournament, tied for 48th among the 52 golfers who made the cut.

Homa is well off the lead, leaving him virtually no chance to win the event, although he could increase his prize money with a strong round on Sunday.

He was 4 over par for the round 12 holes, but birdies on No. 13 and No. 16 got him to 2-over for the round and 5-over for the event. But his final two holes ruined any possible rally.

Making the cut is still a major accomplishment for Homa.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Andy Cairns, Augusta Chronicle, USA TODAY

