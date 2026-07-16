Max Homa and Michael Kim Face Uphill Climb After First Round of The Open

Max Homa and Michael Kim completed the opening round of The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale clear about their assignment for Friday: Scramble to climb into the top-70 to make the cut.

The two Cal alums have work to do after Thursday’s 18 holes over the par-70 layout at Southport, England if they want to play the weekend.

Homa is in the mix after a 1-over 71 left him in a tie for 68th with two-thirds of the 156-player field still on the course.

Kim faces a steeper climb. He shot a 3-over 73 and shared 111th place when this story was published.

Fellow Golden Bear Collin Morikawa, who won the British title and the Claret Jug in 2021, had a later tee time and was at even par through four holes.

The early leaders in the clubhouse were England’s Daniel Brown and South Korean Sungjae Im, both with 4-under 66s. Seven more players were one stroke back and world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was tied for 10th after a 2-under 68 that included four birdies over his first six holes.

Homa, 35, is playing The Open for the fifth time, including a tie for 10th place in 2023.

Ranked 74th in the world, Homa had birdies on Nos. 5 and 17 on Thursday along with bogeys on 6, 8 and 15.

Kim, 33, is hoping to avoid missing the cut for a second straight year at this event. His best finish at The Open was a tie for 35th place in 2018.

Kim posted bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6, a double-bogey on the 12th and another bogey No. 15 to enter the final three holes at five over. The world’s 55th-ranked player made progress with birdies on 16 and 17 before closing with a par.

This story will be updated

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