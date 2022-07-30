Max Homa’s Torrid Front Nine Gets Him Close at PGA Event

Former Cal golfer Max Homa began Saturday's third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic by charging up the leaderboard He wound up with an admirable round of 5-under-par 67 at the Detroit Golf Club, but his start suggested he might do better.

Homa fired a 6-under-par 30 over the front nine. That put him at 10-under for the event and lifted him to fourth place.

(Most of the leaders were still on the course when this story was posted, and the report will be updated when everybody's third round is completed.)

Homa started his day at 4-under, and began his third round by rolling in a long birdie put on the first hole, as seen here:

After getting a par on the second hole, he holed a long pitch for an eagle on the third hole that put him at 3-under for the round after three holes.

Homa added birdies on the seventh and ninth holes to complete the front nine at 6-under 30, leaving him at 10-under for the event, five strokes off the lead at the time.

It appeared Homa was on the way to a round that would put him in contention for his third PGA Tour victory of the season and fifth of his career. But his magic touch did not continue on back nine.

Homa, who ranked 20th in the world, did not have any birdies on the back nine and he bogeyed the 14th hole to finish the final nine holes at 1-over-par 37.

That left him nine strokes behind leader Taylor Pendrith, who was at 18-under through six holes on Saturday at that moment. And Homa might be further behind by the time everybody is finished.

At that point, which was approximately noon Pacific time, Tony Finau was second at 16-under through six holes and Patrick Cantlay was third at 14-under through 10 holes.

The leader in the clubhouse at that juncture was Taylor Moore at 13-under.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports

