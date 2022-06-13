Max Homa Listed Among Sleepers and Golfers to Root For at U.S. Open

Former Cal standout also has a twitter quip about his threesome for the first round

Former Cal golfer Max Homa is getting more and more publicity with each passing week as he moves up the world golf rankings, and he will be a player to watch at this week's U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass.

His popularity is rising too, partly because of his frequent participation on social media.

The CBS Sports website listed five sleepers for the U.S. Open, and Homa is one of them. Another CBS Sports story lists nine golfers you should root for at the Open, and Homa is on that list as well. Another former Cal standout, Collin Morikawa, is on the latter list.

Morikawa and Homa will tee off in consecutive groups Thursday, with Morikawa, Jon Rahm and James Piot starting at 7:18 a.m. Eastern time (4:18 a.m. Pacific time), and Homa teeing off 11 minutes later in a threesome that also includes Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

Homa responded to the announcement of his threesome on twitter:

The CBS Sports stories on sleepers and players to root for both appeared on Monday.

The five sleepers CBS Sports writer Patrick McDonald identifies are Homa, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners and Justin Rose,

Here is what McDonald says about Homa:

Twice a winner this season, Homa thrives when conditions are at their hardest. Finishing in a tie for fifth at the Memorial, he got some good preparation under his belt as he gained strokes in every aspect of his game at Muirfield Village. He ranks 12th in strokes gained total in 2022 and has begun to turn a corner in his biggest problem area: around the green. Having tasted contention in a major championship for the first time at the 2022 PGA Championship, Homa should be able to put this experience to good use at the U.S. Open.

In a separate story McDonald notes nine golfers people should root for, and why people should cheer for them. That group also includes Homa as well as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann, Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Morikawa.

McDonald provides this reason to cheer for Homa:

Since 2009, 10 of the 13 winners of the U.S. Open have been first-timers. If we were to go down this route, I am unsure there would be a more popular champion than Homa. The self-belief king has finally come to the realization that he is one of the premier players in the game, and The Country Club could be ripe for his major breakthrough. A taste of contention at the PGA Championship was encouraging given his previous record in majors, and may be enough to push him past the finish line. In 2017, Homa made only two cuts on the PGA Tour. Five years later, he could be a major champion.

McDonald said this about Morikawa, who has won two majors but has struggled in recent tournaments.

It is time for another player to enter into the career grand slam conversation, and with a win this week, Morikawa would join the party. A triumph at The Country Club would give the 25-year-old three of the major championships and in need of only the Masters green jacket. All of this would occur in 11 major appearances, mind you, as he would outpace his current counterparts in the discussion: Jordan Spieth (19) and Rory McIlroy (24). If disarray and bedlam are not your cup of tea (i.e. Mickelson), Morikawa is the polar opposite, as I am pretty sure he has never even accidentally stepped on an ant.

