Max Homa Misses Cut at Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa is one of two former Cal golfers who fail to make it to Saturday at this week's PGA event

The best that can be said for Max Homa’s bid to defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship is that he now has more time to prepare for the PGA Championship in two weeks.

The former Cal golfer followed up his 6-over-par round of 77 on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., with a 5-over 76 in Friday’s second round, leaving him 11 over par and nine strokes below the cut line.

Homa was able to poke fun at his performance via twitter.

So Homa is done playing for the weekend and won’t have a chance to defend the title he won at this event in 2019. (The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.) He must hope his disappointing finish, which featured two double-bogeys on the final six holes, does not carry over into the PGA Championship, which starts May 20. Homa is not scheduled to play in next week's AT&T Byron Nelson event.

Another former Cal golfer, Byeong-Hun An, nearly made the cut with a strong second round. His 2-under-par 69 on Friday left him at plus-3 for the tournament, so he missed the cut by just one stroke.

An made a strong bid to qualify for the weekend. He was at 4 under par after 13 holes Friday, but bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes ruined his chance to make the cut.

Three golfers – Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland and Patrick Rodgers – are tied for the lead at 6 under par, one stroke ahead of Kramer Hickok. Phil Mickelson, who shot a 7-under 64 Thursday to hold the first-round lead, shot a 4-over 75 Friday, leaving him three shots off the lead.

Rory McIlroy is two strokes off the lead at 4-under.

Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Tony Finau were among the others who failed to make the cut, so An and Homa are in pretty good campany.

Last weekend Homa finished tied for sixth place at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, and he has played well this year. Homa, the 2013 NCAA champ while at Cal, has four top-10 finishes this season and entered the weekend No. 39 in the world rankings.

He struggled on Friday, though. He bogeyed the ninth and 11th holes before getting a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 13th holes. He got one stroke back with a birdie on 15 but finished with a double-bogey 6 on the final hole.

.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport