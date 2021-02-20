Cal Volunteer Assistant Coach Claims First Half of Aussie Doubles Double

The Cal volunteer assistant coach will try to add the men's doubles title Sunday

Cal volunteer assistant tennis coach Rajeev Ram collected his third career Australian Open title and kept alive his quest the win the doubles double this year at Melbourne.

Ram and partner Barbora Krejčíková won the mixed doubles title, beating Australia wild cards Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-1, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Ram and Krejčíková also won the mixed doubles title in 2019 while Ram and Joe fellow American Joe Salisbury will attempt to defend their men’s doubles championship on Sunday.

Ram, 36, who joined coach Peter Wright’s staff at Cal last June, and Krejčíková converted four of six break points and completed their victory in 59 minutes.

For Krejčíková, 25, of the Czech Republic, this was her third straight mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park. Last year, she partnered with Nikola Mektic of Croatia to win.

“I have to thank my partner. We had a year off as a team, but she didn’t have a year off and she won this thing last year. That’s three years running for her. Amazing job,” Ram after the sixth-seeded duo prevailed. “It was a pleasure to play with you, as always.”

Ebden said Ram and Krejčíková provided hardly an opening to compete. “They were pretty flawless,” he said. “They hardly missed a ball, so congratulations and well done.”

To hoist the trophy, Ram and Krejčíková had to overcome near elimination in the second round. They saved a match point at 10-11 in a tiebreaker an went on to beat Ben McLachlan and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 3-6, 13-11

Ram and Krejcikova to advance to the quarterfinals. That was the only time during the entire tournament they lost a set.

Ram and Salisbury will meet ninth seedsIvan Dodig and Filip Polasek in men’s doubles the championship match.

Seeded fifth, Ram and Salisbury will attempt to become the first team since former Stanford stars Bob and Mike Bryan in 2011 to win consecutive men’s doubles crowns at the opening major of the tennis season.

Ram and Salisbury improved their record at Australia to 13-1 by rallying to beat Jamie Murry and Bruno Soares 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals. They overcame an 0-3 deficit in the first set and went on to win in one hour, 45 minutes.

Their Sunday match will begin Saturday night at 8 p.m. PT.

Ram was born in Denver and attended high school in Carmel, Indiana, where he still resides part-time. In 2003 helped Illinois win the NCAA team title while also capturing the double championship.

