Cal Tennis Assistant Rajeev Ram Settles for One Doubles Title at Aussie Open

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Tennis: No Doubles Double at Aussie Open for Assistant Coach Rajeev Ram

Ram and Joe Salisbury lost men's doubles title match in straight sets
Author:
Publish date:

The doubles double didn’t happen for Cal volunteer assistant tennis coach Rajeev Ram.

Ram and his teammate Joe Salisbury lost in Sunday’s Australian Open men’s doubles final, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

Ram and Salisbury were trying to become the first team to repeat as men’s doubles champs at Melbourne since brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, formerly of Stanford, won their third straight in 2011.

Ram also was attempting to pocket a second doubles title this weekend after pairing with Barbora Krejčíková to win the mixed doubles crown on Saturday.

Ram, 36, was brought on as a volunteer assistant at Cal last June by long-time head coach Peter Wright.

A Denver native, who helped Illinois win the 2003 NCAA team championship, Ram returns home with one title, bringing his career total in Australia to three.

He and Salisbury couldn’t give Dodig and Polasek much of a match. The winners scored one service break in each set to complete the victory in 88 minutes.

Addressing Polasek after the match, Ram said, "Filip, I know it's your first Grand Slam. That was way too good. Not sure what we could have done any different, so you guys played awesome.”

Polasek, 35, came out of retirement in 2018 and Dodig won his second Grand Slam title after pairing with Marceclo Melo to capture the 2015 French Open men’s doubles crown.

Polasek became just the second Slovakian player to win a Grand Slam after Daniela Hantuchova. He dedicated the title to his daughter, born just two days earlier.

Ram and Krejčíková beat Australians Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-1, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena to secure the mixed doubles title on Saturday.

Rajeev Ram and Barbora Krejčíková celebrate their mixed doubles title at the Australian Open

Rajeev Ram and  Barbora Krejčíková celebrate their mixed doubles title

.

Cover photo of Rajeev Ram by Eric Bolte, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Doubles tennis ace Rajeev Ram
Other Sports

Cal Tennis Assistant Rajeev Ram Settles for One Doubles Title at Aussie Open

Ex-Cal star Andrew Vaughn
Other Sports

Andrew Vaughn on his Spring Training Chance: `I'm Very Confident'

Cal coach Mark Fox
Basketball

Cal Can't Make a Shot in Unsightly 62-51 Loss at Washington

Marvin Jones Tim Fuller (2)
Football

Ex-Cal WR Marvin Jones Wants to Sign With a Super Bowl Contender

desean jackson bill streicher (4)
Football

Ex-Cal Star DeSean Jackson Released by Eagles, but He's Not Retiring

Rajeev Ram and partner hoist Aussie Open mixed doubles trophy
Other Sports

Cal Volunteer Assistant Coach Claims First Half of Aussie Doubles Double

Ansley Truitt, center, with former Cal teammates Floyd Jackson, left, and Phil Chenier
Basketball

Ex-Cal Teammates Mourn the Loss of Ansley Truitt, Who Died from COVID-19

Cal guard Joel Brown
Basketball

At Stake in Seattle: Cal and Washington Duel For 11th Place in Pac-12