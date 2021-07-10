Cal Commit Carson Williams Expected to Be Taken Early in MLB Draft

High School shortstop won't have much time after this weekend's baseball draft to decide his future

If Cal commit Carson Williams gets selected early in this weekend's Major League Baseball draft, as many expect, he won’t have much time to decide about his immediate future.

CBS Sports ranks Williams, a shortstop and pitcher at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, as the 29th-best prospect in the MLB draft, making him a good bet to go in the first or second round of the three-day, 20-round draft, which starts Sunday.

The draft is being held a month later than usual, and the deadline for signing high school players is August 1 this year, so Williams will have only a few weeks to decide whether to turn pro immediately or begin a college career at Cal. If he decides to turn down the money ot to sign and enrolls at Cal, he would have to wait until after his junior season to enter the draft again. So it is a big decision for Williams and for Cal.

Here is what CBS Sports says about Williams:

Williams is another two-way player who has a promising fastball-slider pairing; alas, his future appears to be as a hitter, and only as a hitter. Even before he slugged more this spring, his boosters believed he possessed all the physical traits necessary for an above-average future power output: a projectable 6-foot-2 frame; good bat speed; and the ability to add loft to his swing. Williams has a strong arm (obviously) and there's no present reason to think he'll have to move off short. He's committed to California.

Carson Williams' action fielding and hitting:

The MLB.com site ranks Williams as the No. 41 prospect in the draft, and The Sporting News does not project any current or future Cal players to be taken in the first round in its mock draft.

The current Cal player expected to go first in the MLB draft is junior pitcher Grant Holman, whose playing time and effectiveness this past season were limited by an arm injury.

His ranking as a draft prospect has dropped in recent weeks as well.

Other current Cal players besides Holman who might be drafted include pitchers Sean Sullivan and Ian Villers, second baseman Darren Baker and infielder Quentin Selma, probably in that order.

The baseball draft, which is typically 40 rounds, was shortened to just five rounds in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and the draft will have only 20 rounds this year.

Here is a list of the six Cal prospects, in the predicted order they will be drafted.

--- Carson Williams, shortstop/pitcher, Torrey Pines High School, committed to Cal

MLB.com prospect ranking: 41

Prospect Live prospect ranking: 48

Prospect Live assessment:

Still figuring out how strong he really is. Natural loft and quick, rotational swing at the plate shows good present power. Good body suggests future power potential. Hit at every level this summer. Also a standout on the mound, touching 94. Likely a bat at the next level, but athleticism will catch attention.

Projected round to be drafted: 1st to 3rd

--- Grant Holman, junior right-handed pitcher

MLB.com prospect ranking: 138

Prospects Live prospect ranking: 178

Holman missed the start of the 2021 season with biceps tendinitis, but he still made 10 starts. He was just 1-3 with a 3.83 ERA. He began the season well, giving up just two earned runs over his first three starts, covering 11 2/3 innings. But he was less effective over his final four starts after suffering another injury setback.

Cal coach Mike Neu on Holman: “He’s a little bit of a wild card. He came in (to the season) has one of highest-profile players, but he had the setback. He had a chance to be a first-rounder, but he never got a chance to get into a full rhythm. He can run it up there 96, 97 (miles per hour).”

Prospects Live assessment:

Big, tall imposing righty with velocity still coming. Touched 97 this year. Throws a ton of strikes and is inducing more swing and miss in 2021. Doesn't have a ton of spin on any of his pitches. Will need to continue to throw strikes and induce ground balls if he's to reach big league ceiling. Projectable body.

Projected round to be drafted: 3rd to 7th

---Sean Sullivan, junior right-handed pitcher:

MLB.com prospect ranking: 212

Prospects Live prospect ranking: 314

Sullivan made 15 starts for Cal in 2021 and was 4-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 75 strikeouts.

Cal coach Mike Neu on Sullivan: “A high school shortstop, he projects well with his athleticism and competitiveness. He pitched real well down the stretch.”

Prospects Live assessment:

The Cal right-hander was an impressive Cape performer in 2019 showing a four pitch mix led by a 89-92 mph fastball and two breaking balls. It's an up tempo delivery with some moving parts but he's performed well and it hasn't led to any significant injuries. Sullivan will need to have 70 or 80 command to stick in a rotation.

Projected round to be drafted: 6th to 10th.

---Ian Villers, junior right-handed pitcher

MLB.com prospect ranking: NR

Prospects Live prospect ranking: 408

Villers was selected in the 19th round of the 2018 draft by the San Diego Padres coming out of high school but did not sign. He made 29 appearances (five starts) for Cal in 2021 and went 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA. Over his final seven appearances covering 6 1/3 innings, he allowed just one earned run.

Cal coach Mike Neu on Villers: “He was one of the highest prospects coming into Cal. He can get it up to 95, 96, 97 (mph). The way he pitched at the end of the season was impressive.”

Prospects Live assessment:

Fastball-slider reliever profile. Has been up to 97 in the past but sitting 91-93 in 2021. Throwing a lot more sliders. Working in a cutter.

Projected round to be drafted: 8th to 12th

---Darren Baker, senior second baseman

MLB.com prospect ranking: NR

Prospects Live prospect ranking: 467

Baker was taken in the 27th round of the 2017 draft by Washington coming out of high school. Baker was an all-Pac-12 selection and Cal’s leading hitter in 2021, batting .327. He had a .402 on-base percentage and stole 28 bases. He was a two-time selection on the Pac-12 all-defensive team.

Cal coach Mike Neu on Baker: “Four-year starter, ultra-consistent. Versatile, could play the outfield. This was his best season, and I think scouts saw that trajectory. It think top five, six, seven rounds.”

Prospects Live assessment:

Baker is a slappy hitter that lacks thump at the plate, but plays a very good second base and is a plus defender. He projects as a utility man at the next level due to his bat, but could find his way onto a big league roster and player a very long time. He's an instinctual player that also carries value on the basepaths. Son of Dusty Baker.

Projected round to be drafted: 8th to 14th.

---Quentin Selma, senior infielder

MLB.com prospect ranking: NR

Prospects Live prospect ranking: NR

Selma, primarily a third baseman at Cal, was a two-time all-Pac-12 selection, and hit .291 with 15 homers in 2021. He hit seven of his homers in the last 10 games.

Cal coach Mike Neu on Selma: “He was as hot as you can be in the last 10 games. There’s going to be some team that wants his bat. I think he would be a first baseman.”

Projected round to be drafted: 12th to 20th

