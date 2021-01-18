Collin Morikawa Posts His Second Straight 7th-Place PGA Finish in Hawaii

Collin Morikawa saved his best round for last at the Sony Open at Waialea Country Club in Honolulu.

The 23-year-old Cal graduate shot a six-under 64 on Sunday to climb 10 spots into a tie for seventh place. Morikawa finished four days at 18 under par.

This marked the second straight weekend he wound up tied for seventh place at a PGA event in Hawaii. Last week at the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Championships he faded on the final day, shooting an even-par 73 after going 20 under par over the first three days.

Morikawa flipped the script this time, delivering his best round of the week on Sunday. He carded seven birdies against a single bogey in the final round and finished tied with Patton Kazzire, Billy Horschel and Daniel Berger.

The four finished at 262 and each collected $200,475. A week ago, Morikawa took home $199,333..

Morikawa collected at least six birdies in each round this week, posting scores of 66-65-67-64.

Morikawa posted his 12th career top-10 finish as a pro.

Collin Morikawa Photo by Kyle Terada, USA Today

Kevin Na shot a final-round 65 with birdies on the final three holes to win the tournament with a 21-under score of 259, beating Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann each by a single stroke. Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman and Brendan Steele tied for fourth at minus-19.

Steele was the third-round leader after shooting a 61, but he ballooned to a 69 on Sunday.

Na collected a winner’s check of $1,188,000.

Morikawa is beginning his third season on the PGA tour after completing a sparkling career at Cal, during which he was a four-time All-American and at one point was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world.

He won his first tournament on the tour in the summer of 2019, then twice during last year-s COVID-shortened calendar, including the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco for his first major title.

