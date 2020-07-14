How did Collin Morikawa celebrate the biggest victory of his professional golf career?

The 2019 Cal graduate actually didn’t do a lot on Sunday evening after winning the Workday Charity Open at Dublin, Ohio.

“I’ve got no one here,” he told the Golf Channel on Tuesday.

Neither his girlfriend nor family or friends made the trip to Ohio so Morikawa spent the evening with his caddy, J.J. Jakovac, who is staying near the Muirfield Village Course with the parents of a close friend.

They all enjoyed barbecued steaks and some well-deserved beverages before Morikawa retreated to his hotel room.

A modest reaction for a 23-year who has climbed to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup rankings, No. 8 on the 2020 PGA money list ($3,034,049), and No.13 in the world golf rankings (one spot ahead of Tiger Woods).

*** Cal coach Walter Chun talks about Morikawa's come-from-behind victory in a playoff one month after losing a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

.

Morikawa is settled in at the same hotel for two weeks because the Memorial tournament is being played on the same course this week in what is being described as the Muirfield Village Fortnight.

“It wasn’t a crazy party like some guys might have had,” he said, “but it was nice knowing that I could come back, stay at my hotel again, and then we’re back here for another week.”

Especially nice on the heels of his three-hole playoff victory over Justin Thomas, who had a three-stroke lead with three holes to play, then seemingly was in charge after sinking a 50-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

That was enough to convince Jack Nicklaus that Thomas had clinched victory. Nicklaus wasn’t on site at his home course for the finale after the day’s schedule had been moved up to accommodate the threat of late afternoon thunderstorms. He was boarding a plane just as Thomas nailed his long putt.

"Barbara and I both texted Justin," Nicklaus said, "and said to him, 'Wow, what a fantastic putt, unbelievable fantastic super putt; can't believe that you made that putt. Now you've got the chance to win two in a row.' “

When Nicklaus’ flight landed he learned that Morikawa answered with a 25-foot birdie putt of his own to send the match to a second playoff hole. Morikawa then won on the third extra hole.

If Morikawa were to win again this weekend, he’ll get more than a text from one of the game’s all-time greats. Nicklaus said he will be at Muirfield to shake hands with the winner of the Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

Morikawa is by no means the favorite this week in a field that also will include Tiger Woods making his debut since the PGA returned from its break for the coronavirus pandemic.

But a victory by Morikawa would set up a moment that every Cal fan would cherish: Golf’s Golden Bear offering congratulations a Cal Golden Bear.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.