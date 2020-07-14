CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Golf: All Smiles, Collin Morikawa on his Quiet Celebration After Workday Win

Photo by Joseph Moiarana, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

How did Collin Morikawa celebrate the biggest victory of his professional golf career?

The 2019 Cal graduate actually didn’t do a lot on Sunday evening after winning the Workday Charity Open at Dublin, Ohio.

“I’ve got no one here,” he told the Golf Channel on Tuesday.

Neither his girlfriend nor family or friends made the trip to Ohio so Morikawa spent the evening with his caddy, J.J. Jakovac, who is staying near the Muirfield Village Course with the parents of a close friend.

They all enjoyed barbecued steaks and some well-deserved beverages before Morikawa retreated to his hotel room.

A modest reaction for a 23-year who has climbed to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup rankings, No. 8 on the 2020 PGA money list ($3,034,049), and No.13 in the world golf rankings (one spot ahead of Tiger Woods).

*** Cal coach Walter Chun talks about Morikawa's come-from-behind victory in a playoff one month after losing a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

.

Morikawa is settled in at the same hotel for two weeks because the Memorial tournament is being played on the same course this week in what is being described as the Muirfield Village Fortnight.

“It wasn’t a crazy party like some guys might have had,” he said, “but it was nice knowing that I could come back, stay at my hotel again, and then we’re back here for another week.”

Especially nice on the heels of his three-hole playoff victory over Justin Thomas, who had a three-stroke lead with three holes to play, then seemingly was in charge after sinking a 50-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

That was enough to convince Jack Nicklaus that Thomas had clinched victory. Nicklaus wasn’t on site at his home course for the finale after the day’s schedule had been moved up to accommodate the threat of late afternoon thunderstorms. He was boarding a plane just as Thomas nailed his long putt.

"Barbara and I both texted Justin," Nicklaus said, "and said to him, 'Wow, what a fantastic putt, unbelievable fantastic super putt; can't believe that you made that putt. Now you've got the chance to win two in a row.' “

When Nicklaus’ flight landed he learned that Morikawa answered with a 25-foot birdie putt of his own to send the match to a second playoff hole. Morikawa then won on the third extra hole.

If Morikawa were to win again this weekend, he’ll get more than a text from one of the game’s all-time greats. Nicklaus said he will be at Muirfield to shake hands with the winner of the Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

Morikawa is by no means the favorite this week in a field that also will include Tiger Woods making his debut since the PGA returned from its break for the coronavirus pandemic.

But a victory by Morikawa would set up a moment that every Cal fan would cherish: Golf’s Golden Bear offering congratulations a Cal Golden Bear.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Ranked Among Most Overpaid – But Is That Bad?

Jared Goff's agent -- former Cal quarterback Ryan Tollner -- deserves credit for working out the deal he did with the Rams

Jake Curtis

Andrew Vaughn is enjoying his time at the White Sox Summer Camp

The former two-time All-American at Cal is part of the Sox 60-player pool

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal star DeSean Jackson accepts invitation to visit Auschwitz

With travel restrictions in place, no date yet for when DeSean Jackson will make the trip

Jeff Faraudo

Junior Colleges Go to Spring Football -- Will FBS Schools Follow?

Does the move by JC organizations set a precedent that FBS schools will follow, or does it merely create a recruiting problem for Pac-12 schools such as Cal? The states of California and Oregon are rolling back re-openings of businesses

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng among the 90 early candidates for the award that goes to the nation's top defensive player

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Edition of Celebrity Golf

You've got to be a serious Cal football fan to ace this quiz

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa rallies late, then wins Workday Charity Open in playoff

Collin Morikawa held the lead for two days then overcame a huge hole Sunday to win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: 247Sports Poll Picks Cal Second in Pac-12 North

Oregon, USC are unanimous selections to win their divisions based on votes by the website's panel, assuming there is a football season -- see how that compares to other media outlet's projections on Cal's 2020 season

Jake Curtis

ESPN not enamored with Cal's 2020 football prospects

Oregon and USC are USC's picks to win the Pac-12 North & South titles

Jeff Faraudo

Day 3 at the Workday Charity Open was a tough one for Collin Morikawa

The leader for two days, Collin Morikawa sits in third place

Jeff Faraudo