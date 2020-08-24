Collin Morikawa got the weekend off but he’ll be back in action Thursday for the BMW Championships, second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Morikawa, despite failing to make the cut at The Northern Trust, remains No. 5 in the updated FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to stay alive in pursuit of the season-ending $15 million bonus.

The 23-year-old Cal grad entered last week sitting in second place in the FedEx Cup chase following his victory two weeks earlier in the PGA Championship.

Even after failing to make the cut in Boston this week — just the second he’s done that in his two seasons on the PGA tour — Morikawa dropped just three spots.

The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings after next week’s BMW tournament advance to The Tour Championship in Atlanta, the final piece of the series puzzle. The winner of the FedEx Cup season-long points race picks up $15 million.

Dustin Johnson, who shot a sizzling 30-under-par score to win The Northern Trust by 11 strokes, earned 1,500 FedEx Cup points and has climbed to the top of the standings.

Johnson shot 67-60-64-63 over four days, finishing the 72 holes with 23 birdies, five eagles and three bogeys — just one of those over the final three days.

Justin Thomas, last week’s FedEx Cup leader, is now second, followed by Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Morikawa. By missing the cut this week, Morikawa did not add to his points total.

The next five are Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.

Two other former Cal golfers also are among the 70 invited to suburban Chicago next week, although neither is in the hunt to win the points title. Byeong Hun An is in 35th place and Max Homa is 68th.

