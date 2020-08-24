SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Golf: Despite Missing the Cut This Week, Collin Morikawa is 5th in FedEx Standings

Dustin Johnson took over the FedEx Cup points lead with a big win in Boston.Photo by Mark Konezny, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa got the weekend off but he’ll be back in action Thursday for the BMW Championships, second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Morikawa, despite failing to make the cut at The Northern Trust, remains No. 5 in the updated FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to stay alive in pursuit of the season-ending $15 million bonus.

The 23-year-old Cal grad entered last week sitting in second place in the FedEx Cup chase following his victory two weeks earlier in the PGA Championship.

Even after failing to make the cut in Boston this week — just the second he’s done that in his two seasons on the PGA tour — Morikawa dropped just three spots.

The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings after next week’s BMW tournament advance to The Tour Championship in Atlanta, the final piece of the series puzzle. The winner of the FedEx Cup season-long points race picks up $15 million.

Dustin Johnson, who shot a sizzling 30-under-par score to win The Northern Trust by 11 strokes, earned 1,500 FedEx Cup points and has climbed to the top of the standings.

Johnson shot 67-60-64-63 over four days, finishing the 72 holes with 23 birdies, five eagles and three bogeys — just one of those over the final three days.

Justin Thomas, last week’s FedEx Cup leader, is now second, followed by Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Morikawa. By missing the cut this week, Morikawa did not add to his points total.

The next five are Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.

Two other former Cal golfers also are among the 70 invited to suburban Chicago next week, although neither is in the hunt to win the points title. Byeong Hun An is in 35th place and Max Homa is 68th.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

We Have the Perfect Person to Be College Football Commissioner

Cal coach Justin Wilcox says a national FBS commissioner might be a good idea, although there are many barriers to that becoming reality. But if it happens, we have the person for the job

Jake Curtis

Cal wideout Ricky Walker III to finish his college career at Oregon State

Former high school QB caught three passes at Cal, two of them against Oregon State

Jeff Faraudo

Cal adds a second fullback to its roster in Kentucky grad transfer Drew Schlegel

Colorado native transferred from Kentucky and figures to get playing time on special teams and possibly in a Cal offense that will utilize the fullback position more under new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave

Jeff Faraudo

by

RugBear

PFF rates Chase Garbers third among Pac-12 quarterbacks on its national list

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sits atop the Pro Football Focus rankings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal golfer Sofia Lundell has a very different experience in the time of COVID-19

Sofia Lundell had access to golf and peace of mind in Hawaii during the spring

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Alum NFL Moves: Vikings Sign Hardy Nickerson; Packers Cut James Looney

Three former Golden Bears were involved in NFL transactions in August -- so far

Jake Curtis

Cal Starting DE Luc Bequette Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Bequette has NFL aspirations, and, as a grad transfer, Bequette would be eligible to play immediately for a school that plays football this fall.

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

With the FedEx Cup playoffs on the line, Collin Morikawa misses the cut in Boston

Second in the FedEx Cup standings when the week began, Cal grad will drop next week

Jeff Faraudo

Ex-Cal Star, Washington NFL Coach Ron Rivera Reveals He Has Cancer

This type of cancer is considered treatable, and Rivera will continue in his role as head coach of the NFL team

Jake Curtis

One Cal Football Freshman Not in Campus Directory -- D.J. Rogers

Cal coach Justin Wilcox would not comment on the reason for Rogers' absence

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear