Back to the Bubble as Collin Morikawa Preps for the Scottish Open

Life across the pond is different than the recent routine on the PGA tour.

Collin Morikawa will see a lot of familiar faces this week at the Scottish Open, tuneup for what British golf fans refer to as simply The Open.

Most of the game’s biggest names will be at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The 156-player field includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, along with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, all competing for the winner’s share of an $8 million purse.

A week from now they will slide over to Royal St. George's in Sandwich, UK for the only major Morikawa has yet to engage.

That will be a big enough change for Morikawa, Rahm and Schauffele, all playing the British Open for the first time.

But the settings both this week and next will feel more like stops on the PGA tour a year ago, with strict COVID-19 protocols still in place as Europe continues to battle the pandemic.

There seemingly is some inconsistency, with as many as 32,000 daily spectators expected next week but restrictions in place for most activities involving the players away from the golf course.

This is more like a bubble than a European vacation for the 24-year-old Cal grad.

“Obviously, I wish we had a little more freedom, and we could go out and explore,” Morikawa told reporters this week. “It’s my first time out here, so it’s a big thing for me to go eat, travel, sightsee. It’s all part of the week you put in, but I’ll enjoy the four walls of my room.”

Welcome to Scotland.

Of course, Morikawa made the trip across the Atlantic for business purposes. This is about golf, first and foremost. But he said being sequestered in his hotel room is not an entirely comfortable routine.

“It’s tough because when we are stuck inside a bubble, you can just lose your mind sometimes,” Morikawa said. “You have so much time away from the golf course that sometimes you’re just sitting in the room trying to figure out what to do, and that’s kind of the hardest part, especially when you see 32,000 people out there when you have to strictly eat your food and go back to your room. …

“From where we are in the U.S., things are getting back to pretty normal these days. So when you make a trip out here and you have to stay in a bubble, it’s an adjustment. It’s an adjustment everyone has to make, especially all the U.S. guys. It’s something we haven’t been used to over the past few months.”

Schauffele, ranked No. 5 in the world, will play for the first time since being married to Maya Lowe, his girlfriend since their days together at San Diego State in 2014. The two tied the knot during the two-week break Schauffele Open.

SCOTTISH OPEN ODDS: Rahm is a significant favorite in Scotland, according to sportsbettingdime.com. He is listed at +650, meaning that a $100 wager earns a $650 payout if he wins.

Schauffele is next at +1,000, followed closely by Morikawa at +1100. McIlroy and Thomas are next at +1400 and +1600, respectively.

While Morikawa, ranked No. 4, is one of 17 players ranked in the top 50 in the world in the field, he is the only Cal alum playing in Scotland this week. Max Homa, ranked No. 42, won’t be there.

Two of former Golden Bears, Byeong Hun An and Brandon Hagy, will play at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Orlando Ramirez, USA Today

