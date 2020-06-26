CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa is Human! He Misses The Cut After 22 in a Row

Collin Morikawa watches a tee shot Friday at the Travelers Championship.Photo by Bill Streicher, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa will not match Tiger Woods’ all-time record of making 25 consecutive cuts to begin his PGA career.

The former Cal star shot a one-over 71 on Friday in the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT, finishing two days at 3-over-par. The projected cut was 3-under.

Morikawa had made 22 straight cuts on the professional tour (23 counting one he made before official turning pro), but now gets the weekend off for the first time in his PGA career.

This is also just the third time in 23 starts Morikawa has finished with an above-par score. He was one-over at the 2019 U.S. Open — just his second event as a pro — and one-over at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

On Friday, Morikawa had three birdies in the second round, but also two bogeys and — for the second day in a row — a double-bogey.

Here's what analysts from the Golf Channel said about Morikawa's potential during the midst of his second round on Friday. 

Morikawa nearly stole the show two weeks ago when the PGA reopened after more than three months off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He led late in the final round at the Charles Schwab Classic at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, before missing a critical putt to force a playoff. When Morikawa missed a short putt on the first extra hole, Daniel Berger took home the winner’s check.

We talked with Cal coach Walter Chun a couple days after the Charles Schwab and he expressed confidence that Morikawa would use that disappointment as fuel going forward.

Morikawa then made his 22nd consecutive cut last week at the RBC Heritage, but ballooned to a 74 on the final day and finished in a tie for 64th place.

Having finally experienced what every golfer eventually does — missing a cut — Morikawa gets another chance next week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 analyst believes Justin Wilcox enjoys his job at Berkeley

Yogi Roth says Wilcox already has shown loyalty to Berkeley

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Former Cal Player Omar Wilkes Moves Up in Sports Representation World

Wilkes played two seasons for Cal, in 2005-06 and 2006-07

Jake Curtis

Cal's Strength-of-Schedule Ranking Is Lower on This List

One outlet ranks Cal's strength of schedule significantly lower than another outlet, so which one should we trust?

Jake Curtis

Where should the Big Game reside among college football's top rivalries?

No rivalry compares to Army-Navy, which owns a unique place in college football

Jeff Faraudo

Aaron Rodgers' Status as Elite QB Is Mysteriously Disappearing

Aaron Rodgers still has the highest career passer rating in history and took the Packers to the NFC title game last season, but he is being downgraded this year

Jake Curtis

by

Chachi2020

Lindy's names Camryn Bynum to its preseason All-Pac-12 first team

An honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick by the coaches last fall, Camryn Bynum faces higher expectations

Jeff Faraudo

A Video Simulation of How Cal's Game at Arizona State Might Play Out

Arizona State and Cal both have teams capable of contending for the Pac-12 title, and their Nov. 7 meeting might determine whether either remains alive in the title chase

Jake Curtis

Cal's big challenge: Scoring with explosive plays

If opposing teams can stack the box, Cal will struggle to score enough

Jeff Faraudo

by

TightwadHill

Cal Rated Most 'Undervalued' Football Team in Pac-12

The odds on Cal could get shorter as the season approaches and serious gamblers get involved, but for now Cal is undervalued

Jake Curtis

Cal Alum Keenan Allen Ranked Among the NFL's Top-10 Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen is one of three former Golden Bears who are standouts at the wideout position in the pros, but the other two were hampered by injuries in 2019

Jake Curtis