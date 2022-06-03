Collin Morikawa Misses the Cut at The Memorial

Former Cal golfers Morikawa and Max Homa struggle through the second round of the PGA Tour event in Ohio

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa continued his recent struggles on Friday with a 5-over-par round that caused him to miss the cut at The Memorial.

Morikawa finished with a two-day total of 4-over-par on the Muirfield Village Golf Club course in Dublin, Ohio.

The cutiline was at 2-over, so Morikiawa missed the cut by two shots. This is just the second time in 13 PGA Tour events in the 2021-22 season that Morikawa has missed the cut. But it continues a tough stretch for the world's No. 4-ranked golfer, who failed to finish in the top 25 for the fifth straight time.

Morikawa had two birdies on the day, but he also had three bogeys and two double bogeys, leading to his exit from the tournament.

A year ago at this same tournament on the same course, Morikawa shot 13 under par for the four rounds, finishing in a tie for first place with Patrick Cantlay, who went on to beat Morikawa in a playoff.

This is the ninth time Marikawa has missed the cut on a PGA Tour event in his career.

Another former Cal golfer, Max Homa, struggled a bit too, finishing with a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday. Bur he is at 1-under for the tournament and seven strokes behind second-round leader Cameron Smith, who heads into Saturday's third round at 8 under par. Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for second, one stroke behind Smith at 7-under.

Max Homa

Homa, Morikawa and Cantlay played in the same threesome, and they were on the clock for much of the back nine, adding some pressure to their round.

Consecutive bogeys on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes doomed Homa's round. He fell to the ground after hitting a shot from a difficult stance on No. 15.

Homa ended the day on a high note, though, chipping in from off the green for a birdie on No. 18 (see video below) to put him under par and in a tie for 29th place. He still is in contention, but it could have been much better considering he was at 3-under for the tournament after 13 holes on Friday.

A third former Cal golfer, Brandon Hagy, also failed to make the cut. He fired a 6-over-par 78 on Friday and was at 11 over par for the two days.

