Collin Morikawa Rallies Past Jimmy Fallon to win Mario Golf Super Rush

The third-year PGA star had to come from behind to overcome the NBC late-night host.

Collin Morikawa is No. 4 in the world golf rankings but he needed a clutch performance at the finish to beat Jimmy Fallon recently in a three-hole game of video golf.

Morikawa appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Fallon, who challenged him to a game of Mario Golf Super Rush. You can watch his appearance in the video below:

While introducing the 24-year-old Cal grad, Fallon asked Morikawa to share the big news that was conformed last week - that he will be representing the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

"Gives me chills," Morikawa said. "Two years ago I was an amateur and look us now . . . trying to win gold."

The golf pro and the talk-show host began playing the new video game, with Fallon operating as Mario and Morikawa taking on the persona of Yoshi, a dinosaur-like character who appears in the Mario games and videos.

The game involves not only making accurate golf shots but also jogging to the ball between shots in order to generate a maximum score.

Fierce Mario Golf competition rages

Fallon had the upper hand early, prompting Morikawa to quip, "You might have a new professional career coming up."

Ultimately, Morikawa prevailed, thrusting his arms upward in celebration.

"The champion!" Fallon declared.

Jimmy Fallon appears flustered; Collin Morikawa remains calm.

Fallon was his typical animated self, at one point complaining he was winded because his character had to chase after the ball. Morikawa remained low key, his usual demeanor, but appeared to have a good time.

The perks of stardom.

