After knocking home four birdies over his first 11 holes Friday, Collin Morikawa came back down to earth at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The 23-year-old former Cal star bogeyed twice over the final five holes and wound up with a one-under par 69 for the second straight day.

Not bad, but it could have been so much better.

Morikawa, who was at three under for the day after back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes to climb to a tie for 10th place, was part of a tie for 25th at two-under 138 as of 6:45 p.m., with golfers still on the course.

He is six strokes off the pace — two more than he trailed by after Thursday’s opening round — but he easily made the cut in just his second career major and will play the weekend.

Another former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An, also made the cut and will play 36 more holes.

The second-round leader is Haotong Li, a 25-year-old from Hunan, China, who is seeking his first victory on the PGA tour. He shot a 65 and sits at eight-under 132.

Morikawa, ranked 12th in the world entering the week, birdied and fourth, fifth, 10th and 11th holes, but his late stumbles knocked hm out of the top 10. He bogeyed 14 and 17 before finishing with a par. It was the second day in a row he shot a 4 on the par-3 17th.

Byeong Hun An shot a 69 on Friday to make the cut with a two-round scorer of one-over 141. The former Cal golfer shot a 72 in Thursday’s opening round.

He had a double-bogey six on the seventh hole but countered that with birdies on 13, 16 and 17.

