He had three rounds in the 60s at The Country Club while finishing fifth at the U.S. Open.

Collin Morikawa emerged from a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open last weekend with the realization he can’t be perfect but he can overcome challenges the game presents him.

On the heels of five straight tournament finishes outside the top-25, the 25-year-old Cal grad had three rounds in the 60s at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., including 4-under 66s on Friday and Sunday.

His chances of winning a third major were torpedoed by a 7-over 77 in the second round, but Morikawa recovered to climb the leaderboard on the final day.

“I don’t know if I found something,” he told the New York Times on Sunday. “I think it just taught me that I need to go play golf. This year has been so focused on trying to hit that cut and trying to be so perfect, and that’s who I am.

“But just go out and play. Things are going to be tough. The ball is not going to go where you want. But just figure it out.”

Collin Morikawa Photo by Peter Casey, USA Today

Morikawa was No. 2 in the world and on the verge of a top world ranking early this year. He finished fifth at the Masters in April.

A rough stretch dropped him to No. 7 entering the U.S. Open, but he climbed to No. 4 on Monday, trailing only Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the British Open last summer. He is without a victory on the tour this season, but Friday’s second-round 66 gave him a boost.

“With the way I had been playing, I did not see that coming,” he said.

A day later came the 77, with four bogeys and two double-bogeys.

“I hope many seven-overs aren’t coming in the future,” Morikawa said. “But it just kind of made me refocus and kind of just get back into things. Just get it off the tee, onto the fairway, and then worry about it from there.”

The next major on the calendar is The Open Championship — as the Brits call it — July 14-17 at the St. Andrews Links (Old Course) in Scotland.

Morikawa isn't entered in the Travelers this week, but intends to play the Scottish Open the week before taking on St. Andrews for the first time in his career. He acknowledged that being the defending champ adds a layer to the challenge.

“I think I’m going to have to do a really good job prioritizing every single day and splitting up what I need to focus on,” he said. “Whether it’s the golf or whether I just need to enjoy just being there at St. Andrews, back as the defending champion.

“There’s going to be a couple more distractions, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be focusing on golf when the time comes.”

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by John David Mercer, USA Today

