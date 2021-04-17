Collin Morikawa's Big Finish Lifts Him to Second Place at RBC Heritage

The 24-Year-Old Cal Grad Has a Steep Climb to Catch the 47-Year-Old Leader

Collin Morikawa made four birdies over the final six holes on Saturday to climb into sole possession of second place entering the final round of the RBC Heritage Open at Hilton Head, S.C.

Morikawa’s third-round 67 puts him at 13 under through 54 holes.

The 24-year-old Cal grad, will begin play Sunday five strokes behind veteran Stewart Cink, who added to his second-round lead with a 69 for an 18-under score. His five-stroke margin is the largest 54-hole lead on the PGA tour this season.

Morikawa, chasing his fifth career PGA tour victory, must overtake the 47-year-old, who won his first professional title when Morikawa was five months old. Cink’s caddie is his son, Reagan, who is two months younger than Morikawa.

The two leaders will play together on Sunday.

Stewart Cink, right, confers with his son and caddie, Reagan. Photo by Joshua S. Kelly, USA Today

Morikawa, who shot 65 and 68 over the first two rounds, has shown remarkable consistency at the Harbor Town Golf Links. He has 15 birdies and just two bogeys through 54 holes.

Even through 12 holes on Saturday, Morikawa peeled off birdies on 13, 14 and 15. He made par on No. 16, then birdied 17 before closing with a par for a score of 31 on the back nine.

Cink shot 63s on the par-71 course on both Thursday and Friday for a course-record 126 through 36 holes. He has made just two bogeys so far. He more than compensated for those with eagles in each of the first two rounds.

Cink has won this tournament twice, but not since 2004. He’s had a comeback season and his win at the Safeway Open in September was his first in 11 years. His three-round score of 195 is a tournament record.

Emiliano Grillo,a 28-year-old from Argentina, sits in third place at minus-12, one stroke behind Morikawa and one ahead of Matt Wallace and Sungjae Im.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Joshua S. Kelly, USA Today

