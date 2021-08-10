The News Stays Good for Collin Morikawa, Who is Named to His First Ryder Cup Team

The 24-year-old gets the word barely a week after finishing up at the Tokyo Olympics.

Collin Morikawa just checked one more significant box on his young professional golf bucket list.

The 24-year-old Cal grad won the PGA Championship a year ago and The Open in Britain earlier this summer — both on his first try — and recently barely missed securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, Morikawa was the first player chosen to the U.S. Ryder Cup team that will duel the best from Europe at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, Sept. 24-26.

“Can’t wait,” Morikawa responded on Twitter.

It will be his first time representing the U.S. in the prestigious series, now in its 43rd year.

Morikawa was the first to qualify based on points accumulated, but others expected to join him on the 12-man U.S. team include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

The Golf Channel wrote this about Morikawa’s selection:

What Morikawa brings to the team: Flexibility. Calmness. Consistency. He’s also widely recognized as having the best iron game in the world.

You’re going to hear this a lot as we creep closer to the matches, but it’s hard to envision anyone not jumping at the opportunity to play alongside Morikawa, especially after his unflappable performance at The Open. He has all the tools to play well this year, in all formats, and for a long time to come in team competitions for the Americans.

The first six U.S. team members will be determined by points with team captain Steve Stricker choosing the remaining six.

The European team includes the four players on the European points list, five players from the world points list and three wild cards.

Courtesy of the Ryder Cup website, here is how the event works:

RYDER CUP FORMAT

Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.

Fourball

In fourball, each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole. If the low scores are tied, the hole is halved.

Foursomes

In foursomes, each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players alternate hitting tee shots, with one leading off on odd-numbered holes, and the other hitting first on even-numbered holes. The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved.

Singles

In singles, each match features one player from each team. The player with the lower score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved.

RYDER CUP SCORING

Each match is worth one point, with matches ending in a draw worth ½ point to each side. The first team to reach 14 ½ points wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14-14 draw, the team holding the Ryder Cup retains it.

