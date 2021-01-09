Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Two Strokes off the Lead at the Sentry TOC

Former Cal star shot a second-round 65 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

A strong start to the 2021 PGA calendar for Collin Morikawa, who shot a second-round 65 on Friday and sits in a four-way tie for second place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Morikawa, whose second professional season in 2020 brought him a victory at the PGA Championships, is part of a group that trails leader Harris English by just two strokes at the halfway point at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, HI.

The 23-year-old former Cal star shot a first-round 69, then put together nine birdies against a single bogey during Friday’s second round. He is 12 under par with 14 birdies and two bogeys through 36 holes.

Here is a video with highlights of Morikawa's second round on Friday.

English has put together rounds of 65 and 67, thanks to 13 birdies, an eagle and just one bogey so far. He sits at 14 under.

Others tied with Morikawa are defending champion Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer and Daniel Berger.

There are 16 golfers within four strokes at the top of the leaderboard. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are among those at 10 under.

Morikawa, seeking his fourth career PGA tournament title, tees off Saturday at 2:45 p.m. PT.

.

