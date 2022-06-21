He says rumors of his defection to the Saudi-based tour are `absolutely wrong'

Collin Morikawa says he’s not going anywhere.

Persistent rumors that he will exit the PGA tour in order to play in Saudi-backed LIV golf events prompted the 25-year-old Cal grad to respond via social media.

“To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk.”

Morikawa’s comments earned a humorous response from Justin Thomas via Twitter, “You going milk first is more of a concern than you going anywhere…”

Max Homa also chimed via Twitter on his fellow Cal grad about that last line: "Happy to hear as Collin is the man IF this is true. And that’s a big if. Almost impossible to trust a man who pours the milk first and cereal second."

It’s not clear what the source was for the latest suggestion that Morikawa will switch allegiances. But his reaction came shortly after reports that Brooks Koepka, the No. 19 player in the world, is expected to participate in the LIV tour’s first tournament on U.S. soil, beginning June 30 in Portland, Oregon.

The Telegraph of London was the first to report the news about Kopek's decision, and ESPN got confirmation through sources.

Morikawa reiterated he won’t be joining Koepka.

“Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama,” Morikawa said in the opening of his Twitter post. “Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next. Not to say I told you so but…I told you so.”

LIV so far has commitments from Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed. ESPN reported that Abraham Ancer, ranked No. 20, also is leaving the PGA tour for the LIV.

The PGA’s response to a rival tour has been to ban players who have opted for the LIV to play in its events.

Morikawa was included in a story by Golf Monthly last week as a player “rumored” to be considering the LIV tour. Others were Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele — all of them ranked in the top-20.

The story in the British-based publication offered no sourcing on the “rumours,” and had no response from Morikawa.

In his pre-tournament media session last Tuesday, Morikawa was asked about Mickelsen, who has been a lightning-rod for opinions across the board following his announcement he would give up playing on the PGA tour to join LIV.

"Everyone has their own position to choose what they want. You've heard that from multiple guys out here," Morikawa said. "It doesn't change who I view Phil as. Obviously, I watched Tiger (Woods) growing up, but Phil was the guy that was right there. He was still an idol for many, many kids my age. He's going to continue to be that way.”

Morikawa acknowledged the conversation is tantalizing but detracts from his preferred focus.

"It is upsetting because, I mean look, I've been out here for three years and I never would have imagined this is what we'd have to deal with," he said. "All I dreamed about was playing on the PGA tour, making puts to win tournaments, winning majors.

"For me, it's just how do I get back focusing on that because this has been such a big distraction. . . . It's enjoyable to talk about it because we all like gossip, we all like drama. But at the end of the day that's what it is. We're all trying to make assumptions, make guesses about this or that, who's going or what's going to happen next.”

He summed it up last week by saying, "It's crazy to see all these rumors because that's what they are. Everyone tells their kids, `Don't believe what's on the internet.' And that's exactly what we're doing right now."

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa with caddie JJ Jakovac by John David Mercer, USA Today

