Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Adds to His Sparkling Golf Resume

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Collin Morikawa Becomes First American to Win European Golf Tour Points Crown

    Cal grad clinches the Race to Dubai with a win at the DP World Tour Championship.
    Author:

    Collin Morikawa has added one more impressive entry to his blossoming golf resume.

    The 24-year-old Cal grad won the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, becoming the first American to clinch the Race to Dubai crown as the leading points winner on the European Tour.

    Morikawa made five birdies over the final seven holes to overtake Rory McIlroy and won Sunday with a final-round six-under 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

    Morikawa gets teary-eyed talking about his grandfather, who died:

    "It's an honor to be the first American to do that, to put my name against many, many greats and Hall of Famers," Morikawa said. "It's special. I get touched up just talking about that.

    "To close it out not just with a top-10 but to actually win ... what a great way to finish."

    He completed the tournament at 17 under par after rounds of 68, 68, 69 and 66.

    Read More

    McIlroy began the day with a one-stroke lead on the field — and three ahead of Morikawa — but he bogeyed three of his final four holes and wound up with a 74.

    Morikawa collected $3 million for his victory, pushing his career earnings beyond $18 million.

    Ranked No. 2 in the world, Morikawa already has won two golf majors — the 2020 PGA and the 2021 British Open — and was part of the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup this summer.

    He has two top-10 finishes early on the 2022 PGA calendar, with a second-place effort at The CJ Cup at Summit and seventh place at the Zozo Championships.

    Collin Morikawa

    Collin Morikawa

    Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Joe Camporeale, USA Today

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    Collin Morikawa
    Other Sports

    Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Adds to His Sparkling Golf Resume

    just now
    Nikolaos Papanikolaou (C)_Cal__20210925_125727_Catharyn Hayne - KLC Fotos_213 2
    Other Sports

    Cal Water Polo Gets Good News About the NCAA Tourney After Tough Weekend

    23 minutes ago
    Florida center Colin Castleton
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Will Get Tested by High-Level Opponents on Florida Trip

    9 hours ago
    Ashtyn Davis Robert Deutch
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Plays Well in Loss; Keenan Allen Stars in Win

    12 hours ago
    Utah Jeffrey Swinger
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Notebook: Oregon's CFP Hopes End; Utah on the Rise

    15 hours ago
    Kekoa Crawford celebrates with Marcel Dancy
    Football

    Quarterback Chase Garbers and the Cal Offense Paint a Big Game Masterpiece

    15 hours ago
    Jayda Curry Chris Leung
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Improve to 4-0 With Win Over UC San Diego

    15 hours ago
    Cal students celebrate after recapturing The Axe
    Football

    Cal's 1-5 Start Seems Like a Long Time Ago After Rout of Stanford

    Nov 21, 2021