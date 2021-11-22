Former Cal Star Collin Morikawa Adds to His Sparkling Golf Resume

Cal grad clinches the Race to Dubai with a win at the DP World Tour Championship.

Collin Morikawa has added one more impressive entry to his blossoming golf resume.

The 24-year-old Cal grad won the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, becoming the first American to clinch the Race to Dubai crown as the leading points winner on the European Tour.

Morikawa made five birdies over the final seven holes to overtake Rory McIlroy and won Sunday with a final-round six-under 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Morikawa gets teary-eyed talking about his grandfather, who died:

"It's an honor to be the first American to do that, to put my name against many, many greats and Hall of Famers," Morikawa said. "It's special. I get touched up just talking about that.

"To close it out not just with a top-10 but to actually win ... what a great way to finish."

He completed the tournament at 17 under par after rounds of 68, 68, 69 and 66.

McIlroy began the day with a one-stroke lead on the field — and three ahead of Morikawa — but he bogeyed three of his final four holes and wound up with a 74.

Morikawa collected $3 million for his victory, pushing his career earnings beyond $18 million.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Morikawa already has won two golf majors — the 2020 PGA and the 2021 British Open — and was part of the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup this summer.

He has two top-10 finishes early on the 2022 PGA calendar, with a second-place effort at The CJ Cup at Summit and seventh place at the Zozo Championships.

Collin Morikawa Photo by Joe Camporeale, USA Today

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Joe Camporeale, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo