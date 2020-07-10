Two weeks after missing a cut for the first time in his year-old professional career, former Cal star Collin Morikawa fired a seven-under par 65 and holds a one-stroke lead after the opening round Thursday at the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa has a one-stroke lead over Canadian Adam Hadwin, with four golfers tied for third at 67.

“Hit my iron shots good, tee shots felt great. And I knew if I just kept that going I was going to make some birdies," he said.

The 23-year-old Cal grad had made the cut in his first 22 PGA events as a profeessional, and finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge when the tour re-booted in mid-June after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he shot three-over par through the first two rounds of the Travelers Championship two weeks ago and did not play on the weekend. Morikawa was chasing Tiger Woods’ record of making 25 straight cuts to begin a professional career.

He skipped play last week and roared back into action Thursday. Morikawa carded an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, and had birdies on the sixth, ninth, 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th holes. He was at eight-under par before shooting a bogey on the par-4 18th.

“It’s obviously a very tough course off the tee and approach shots. You just have to map it out. You have to be really smart out here,” Morikawa said. “I found something on the range yesterday with my coach and it just stuck. It’s back to the basics of what I’ve been doing before.

Morikawa said he enjoyed the week off with his girlfriend and family. “I kind of hit the reset button, but I just looked back on what I was doing. Obviously, I wasn’t hitting the ball as well. Figured it out today and keep it for the next three days.”

Three players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — Dylan Fritelli, Denny McCarthy and Nick Watney — are playing at the Workday event. They are among six PGA players who have tested positive since the tour resumed play five weeks ago.

The three were allowed to play in the same group with each other but were not permitted in the clubhouse and workout trailer, and had lunch in a separate room.

"It was fun to get out there," Frittelli said. ”Obviously, a few hoops to jump through. It was a little tricky situation that went on. But that's fine. Life is full of surprises, so we'll move on from there and hopefully get everything cemented in the coming weeks.”

The three were allowed to play, ESPN reported, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its medical advisers indicated the nasal swab tests are picking up what amounts to a dead virus that isn't contagious. Because the three players met other criteria, including 10 days since the symptoms first appeared and three days after they have recovered, they were allowed to play.

Fritelli and McCarty each shot a one-over 73, and Watson finished the day with a 77.

