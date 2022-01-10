Collin Morikawa's Final-Round 62 Lifts Him to a Tie for 5th at the Sentry TOC

The scores were low all week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii, and Collin Morikawa joined the fun in the final round.

The 24-year-old Cal grad made his 2022 debut by finishing in a tie for fifth place, earning $286,000.

He got there with an impressive Sunday effort during which he strung together nine birdies (no bogeys) and an eagle for an 11-under, career-low score of 62 on the par-73 Planation Course at Kapalua Resort.

That left Morikawa at minus-25 for the tournament, which didn’t get him anywhere near champion Cameron Smith, who assembled four straight rounds of 65 or better for a final score of 258. Yep, he shot a record 34 under par for the tournament and took home the winner’s check of $1,476,000.

Jon Rahm, who hadn’t played since October, showed no rust and was second at 33 under, one stroke better than Matt Jones, who carded 32 under. The top three finishers all bettered the record for most strokes under par at a PGA event.

Prior to Sunday, only three players in history had ever scored at 30 under or better. Ernie Els set the record of 31 under at Kapalua in 2003 and won by eight shots. Jordan Spieth was 30 under in 2016, also winning by eight. Dustin Johnson shot 30 under at Liberty National in 2020 and won by 11.

Patrick Cantlay wound up at 26 under and alone in fourth, one stroke better than Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger.

Morikawa retains his spot at No. 2 in the official world golf rankings, trailing Rahm. Smith moved up from 21st to 10th.

Smith needed a birdie putt on the 18th hole to stave off Rahm and record the best under-par total in PGA history. Jones was equally relentless in his pursuit of Smith, making two eagles and a 50-foot birdie putt in a span of five holes Sunday.

Smith trashed the existing record for the best under-par tournament score ever.

"Unreal round. Something I'll never forget,” he said after closing with a 65 on Sunday.

Morikawa shot 68-70-67-62 over four days, with 27 birdies, just six bogeys and two eagles. He posted his 21st career top-10 finish. But he was never a contender to win on Sunday after beginning the day 12 strokes off the pace set by third-round co-leaders Smith and Rahm.

Rahm, Jones and Thomas each carded 61s during the week, Jones posting his on Sunday after Rahm and Thomas did it the day before.

Max Homa, also formerly of Cal, finished in a tie for 15th place at 20 under par after rounds of 65 and 68 on the weekend. Homa’s payday was $132,500.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Kyle Terada USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo