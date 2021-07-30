Cal at the Olympics: Silver for Ryan Murphy in 200 Backstroke

He fell short of winning a second straight Olympic gold medal in the event

Former Cal star Ryan Murphy, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 200 backstroke, was unable to successfully defend his title, finishing second in the 200 backstroke final in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (Thursday in California).

Murphy finished in a time of 1:54.15, which was 0.88 of a second behind winner Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee, who also won the 100 backstroke earlier this week.

Here is the finish of the 200 backstroke:

Murphy was hoping to win a second straight gold medal in the 200 backstroke and become the seventh straight American to win that event in the Olympics. Instead he will take home a silver medal in the 200 backstroke after capturing a bronze in the 100 backstroke earlier in the week. He won gold medals in both backstroke events five years ago in Rio.

Rylov ended the United States' streak of dominance in the men's backstroke after Americans won gold medals in both the the 100 and 200 backstroke in each of the past six Olympics.

Rylov had finished third in the 200 backstroke in the 2016 Olympics with a clocking of 1:53.97, just 0.35 of a second behind Murphy's winning time of 1:53.62. Rylov had finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 2016, nearly a second behind Murphy's winning time.

But this year the 24-year-old Rylov turned the tables on Murphy, who turned 26 earlier this month.

Murphy's time of 1:54.15 in the 200 this year was more than a half-second slower than his winning time in Rio. Meanwhile, Rylov improved his time by a half-second from his clocking in Rio.

Asked the reason it's so difficult to win the event in consecutive Olympics, Murphy said, "It's hard to get everybody's best shot."

Luke Greenbank of Great Britain finished third, edging out another Cal athlete, Bryce Mefford, for the bronze medal. Mefford finished in a time of 1:54.49, which was just 0.23 of a second behind Greenbank in a bid for a medal.

There may be more opportunities for the 22-year-old Medford, who was a senior at Cal this past year and arrived at Cal the year after Murphy's final season in Berkeley in 2017.

Ex-Cal swimmers Bryce Mefford (left) and Ryan Murphy congratulate each other after the 200 backstroke final. Photo by Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

---Onetime Cal standout Abbey Weitzeil finished eighth in a field of eight swimmers in the women's 100 freestyle final. Her time of 53.23 was 1.27 seconds behind winner Emma McKeon of Australia.

---Tom Shields finished eighth in his semifinal heat of the 100 butterfly and did not advance to the final. He was timed in 51.99

Cover photo of Bryce Mefford and Ryan Murphy is by Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

