Cal senior Camryn Rogers capped a peerless career by winning her third straight hammer throw title and breaking the collegiate record for the fifth time in two years on Thursday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Rogers threw 254 feet, 10 inches (77.67 meters) to easily eclipse her standard of 250-10 (76.46) from the NCAA West prelims meet two weeks ago.

Camryn Rogers takes a moment to digest her record-setting throw. Photo by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

Here’s what else the 2021 Canadian Olympian achieved on Thursday:

— The 23-year-old became just the second Cal athlete to win the same event three straight times at the NCAA outdoor championships, joining triple jumper Sheila Hudson (1988-89-90).

— She is the second woman to win the NCAA hammer throw crown three times, following SMU’s Florence Ezeh, a native of France, who won in 1999-00-01.

— Rogers completed her college career with the 11 longest throws in college history, including five of those in a remarkably consistent series on Thursday.

— How good was her winning throw? It would have earned her a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, where she finished fifth.

— Her mark of 77.67 meters elevates Rogers from No. 21 to No. 9 on the all-time world list.

— She extended her win streak against college opponents to 18 consecutive meets, dating back to April 2019. On that occasion, at the Beach Invitational at Long Beach, UCLA’s Alyssa Wilson defeated Rogers by three inches.

Wilson, now competing for Texas State, finished second on Thursday with a lifetime-best throw of 245-5 (74.78). She made it a good competition, but Rogers had the five best throws of the afternoon.

Camryn Rogers' series of throws at the NCAA Championships NCAA

Rogers’ record throw came in the fifth round and improves her No. 4 spot on the 2022 world list.

Cal’s Anna Purchase, a junior from England, fouled four times in six rounds but finished seventh with a mark of 227-6 (69.34).

Story will be updated.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

