CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Baseball: No Bears Players Taken in First Round of MLB Draft

Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson (right) was the No. 1 overall pickPhoto by Cheryl Evans/The Republic

Jake Curtis

Cal had two players taken in the first round of last year's Major League Baseball draft, but no Golden Bears were selected in the opening round of this year's draft, which was held Wednesday.

This comes as no surprise. Second baseman Darren Baker is the Cal player most likely to drafted in this year's unusual virtual draft, and he is not expected to be taken before the third round. Outfielder Brandon McIlwain, infielder Quentin Selma and outfielder Max Flower are the other three Golden Bears hoping to be drafted.

Only the first round was conducted Wednesday night, with the final four rounds to be conducted Thursday.  

Unlike most years, when the draft consists of 40 rounds, the MLB draft will have only five rounds this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Cal's Andrew Vaughn and Korey Lee were both first-round picks, and the Bears have had seven players taken in the first round since 2003, when Conor Jackson was taken in the first round.

Four Pac-12 players were chosen in this year's first round, which includes the Competitive Balance picks at the end and a total of 37 selections.

And for the second straight year, a Pac-12 player was the first overall draft pick. Last year Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick, by the Baltimore Orioles, and this year Arizona State third baseman Spencer Torkelson was the first overall selection, taken by the Detroit Tigers.

The other three Pac-12 players selected were UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell (20th overall, by Milwaukee), Arizona catcher Austin Wells (28th overall, by the Yankees) and Arizona State shortstop Alika Williams, who was a Competitive Balance Round A pick by the Tampa Bay Rays and the last of the 37 players chosen Wednesday.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Morikawa will re-start his PGA season this week at Fort Worth, Texas

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa already has six top-10 career finishes

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 3, Passing Offense

Cal had the worst passing attack in the Pac-12 in 2019, partly because Chase Garbers missed considerable game action

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 2, Rushing Defense

All the other starters in the front seven are back, but the Bears will lose their best run-stopper and inspirational leader

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 1, Rushing Offense

Cal's rushing game was among the worst in the Pac-12 in 2019

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears Officially Sign Grad Transfer RB Bradrick Shaw

The addition of Bradrick Shaw provides Cal with depth at the runnng back position

Jake Curtis

Cal Baseball: Darren Baker Might Be Selected in Wednesday's MLB Draft

Four Cal players could be taken in the Major League Baseball draft, which has been shortened to just five rounds this year

Jake Curtis

Jason Kidd won his only NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011

Mavericks teammate Shawn Marion called Jason Kidd "fearless"

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: NCAA Proposal Would Set Dates for Preseason Practice

Cal could start preseason camp as early as July 31. NCAA proposal sets possible starting dates for coach-player interaction, enhanced training and preseason camp

Jake Curtis

Mark Fox believes more shooters on the floor will help Matt Bradley

Coach Mark Fox still hopes transfer point guard Jarred Hyder could be eligible

Jeff Faraudo

Leon Powe enjoyed a big Game 2 in the 2008 NBA Finals

Leon Powe scored 21 points against the Lakers, giving the Celtics a 2-0 series lead

Jeff Faraudo