Cal's Camryn Rogers Will Miss Having Her Mother at the Tokyo Olympics

The Bears' NCAA hammer throw champion responds to Tokyo's ban on fans at the Games.

Shari Rogers has an answer to the disappointment that she isn’t allowed to travel to Tokyo to watch daughter Camryn Rogers compete in the hammer throw at the Olympics.

“I wish I was there cheering,” she said, “but I’m going to cheer so loud from home that she will hear me.”

Shari Rogers had tickets and accommodations arranged before learning about a month ago that visitors from outside Japan would not be permitted to attend the Games.

On Thursday, in response to rising COVID-19 concerns, Tokyo officials announced all events within the city would be held entirely without fans. Until then, Shari Rogers was holding out hope that perhaps one family member would be allowed at the venues after testing and a period of quarantine.

She shares the disappointment so many Olympic parents feel this summer.

“Here’s your child reaching this goal and this dream that they’ve always had. It’s the Olympics and you want to be there.”

Camryn Rogers Photo by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Camryn Rogers, who last month successfully defended her NCAA title and broke the collegiate record in the hammer, also feels disappointment but understands the landscape.

“I think part of the magic of competing is hearing and seeing everybody. All of the spectators in the stands, all of their cheering, all of their support. Not having that will definitely be different," said Rogers, who will represent her native Canada at the Games.

Rogers competed through much of Cal's spring schedule without fans in the stadium and says the priority has to be keeping everyone safe.

“And yes, it’s disappointing. But at the end of the day, the fact that I am able to go and compete and achieve this dream, to me that’s the most important part. Being able to go there and compete.

“And take a couple pictures for my mom and hopefully get her a couple cute little things to bring back.”

More than any Olympic baubles, Rogers would love to bring home a medal. No Cal woman has ever captured a track and field Olympic medal.

Rogers, 22 will enter the Games ranked fifth on the 2021 world list. The four women ahead of her include USA's DeAnna Price, top-ranked in the world after becoming just the second woman to top 80 meters, and Anita Wlodarczyk, the 35-year-old world-recordholder from Poland.

Rogers did get some good news recently with word that Mo Saatara, her event coach at Cal, will be allowed to join her in Tokyo.

“When we heard the confirmation he was going to receive a coach’s pass and have access to all the training facilities and to the competition venue on the day that I’m throwing, we both just had this moment of relief,” Camryn Rogers said.

Mom is pleased, too.

”To me, that’s most important,” Shari Rogers said. “They’re a great duo, a great team. They just have this incredible bond and he shares in the journey and the victories. I’m just so glad he can be there with her.

“That really makes me happy as a parent.”

Camryn Rogers expects to feel her mother’s presence in the Olympic stadium even from nearly 4,400 miles away.

“I’m sad I won’t be able to see here up there in the stands. But like she said, I know i’ll be hearing her during the competition,” Rogers said. “I’ll hear her cheering from home and I’ll feel all the love in my heart.”

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers by Yukhito Taguchi, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo