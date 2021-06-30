Betting Odds for This Weekend's PGA Event in Detroit

Former Cal golfers Max Homa and Byeong Hun An are in the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite

Bryson DeChambeau is a heavy favorite to win this week’s PGA event in Detroit, mainly because most of the top golfers are skipping the Rocket Mortgage Classic to prepare for the British Open, which starts July 15.

None of the top five players are competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and former Cal standout Collin Morikawa, who is ranked No. 4, is among the big names who will not be at the Detroit Golf Club this week.

However, two other former Cal golfers – Max Homa and Byeong Hun An – are competing in Detroit this weekend, and may have a chance to finish among the leaders.

DeChambeau, ranked sixth in the world, won this event last year, and is listed at 15-to-2 odds to win this week’s event according to William Hill Sportsbook, as noted by CBS Sports.

Homa is down the line at 66-to-1, which ties him with Phil Mickelson and several others who rank as the 23rd-highest favorite.

You could make a lot of money if you bet on An and he wins, because he is listed at 200-to-1 on the William Hill Sportsbook.

Homa is scheduled to tee off at 7:45 a.m. local time (4:45 a.m. Pacific time) to start his first round on Thursday. He is part of a threesome that includes Bubba Watson and Michael Wolff and will be one of the featured groups on NBC Sports Gold. That group will start on the 10th tee.

Homa has missed the cut in his past two events -- the U.S. Open two weeks ago and the Travelers Championship last week -- and has failed to get to Saturday in four of his past five tournaments. However, he did finish sixth in the Memorial Tournament in early June.

He has missed the cut in all five majors in which he has participated, but he captured his first PGA Tour win in February when he won the The Genesis Invitational.

Homa is currently ranked No. 42.

An will tee off in the first group on Thursday, getting started at 6:45 a.m. local time and 3:45 a.m. Pacific time. We hope there is no jet lag for him.

His threesome includes Doc Redman and Brandon Hagy.

An missed the cut at the Travelers last week, and finished 52nd in the Palmetto Championship before that. He did not qualify for the U.S. Open and is currently ranked 141st.

Here are the William Hill Sportsbook odds for the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided by CBS Sports

Bryson DeChambeau 15-2

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Patrick Reed 14-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Jason Kokrak 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Brendon Todd 60-1

Adam Hadwin 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kyle Stanley 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

Ryan Armour 125-1

Pat Perez 125-1

MacKenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kramer Hickok 125-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Adam Long 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Troy Merritt 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Tom Lewis 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Martin Laird 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Jimmy Walker 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Brian Stuard 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Satoshi Kodaira 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Vaughn Taylor 250-1

Adam Schenk 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

James Hahn 250-1

Curtis Thompson 250-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Kris Ventura 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Luke Donald 350-1

Jonas Blixt 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Bronson Burgoon 350-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Rob Oppenheim 400-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Grayson Murray 400-1

Tyler McCumber 400-1

Rafael Campos 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

David Hearn 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Fabian Gomez 500-

Chris Baker 500-1

Willie Mack 500-1

Scott Brown 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Michael Kim 500-1

Sean O'Hair 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Mark Anderson 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Cameron Percy 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Kevin Stadler 750-1

Nelson Ledesma 750-1

Hunter Mahan 750-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

Jeff Roth 1000-1

Harrison Frazar 1000-1

.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport