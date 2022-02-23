A Bet on Cal to Win College World Series Could Net Big Money

Odds of winning baseball national championship posted. Bears are long shots but have had a strong start

A bet of $10 on Cal to win the College World Series would bring back $1,500 if the Bears should capture the national baseball championship this year.

It sounds attractive until you realize that Cal, at this point, is projected to be on the borderline of even making the 64-team field for the postseason NCAA tournament.

Seven Pac-12 teams have shorter odds than Cal of winning the whole thing, according to odds posted by BetOnline.ag, and Texas is the betting favorite at this point at 15-to-2, just ahead of Vanderbilt, which is 10-to-1. (Odds posted below.)

But it's not impossible. Cal has won the national baseball championship twice, although it has been a while, the Bears winning it all in 1947 and 1957. A Pac-12 team has won three of the past nine national baseball titles.

Cal began the season 3-0 for the first time in nine years, but the Bears failed to make it 4-0 when they blew a three-run lead entering the ninth inning in in a 9-8 loss to Gonzaga in Mesa. Ariz.

Cal’s preseason All-America selection Dylan Beavers had two home runs in that loss and has three homers for the season, which leads the Pac-12 and ranks fifth in the country.

The Golden Bears play their first home game of the season on Friday when it begins a three-game weekend series against Illinois-Chicago.

College baseball is getting more attention this year with the start of the Major League Baseball season in jeopardy.

Here are the odds of the 10 teams with the shortest odds to win the College World Series in June, according to BetOnline.ag.

Texas 15-to-2

Vanderbilt 10-to-1

Akransas 12-to-1

LSU 12-to-1

Notre Dame 12-to-1

Mississippi State 14-to-1

Arizona 16-to-1

North Carolina State 16-to-1

Oklahoma State 18-to-1

Stanford 18-to-1

Here are the odds of each of the 11 Pac-12 teams of winning the College World Series:

Arizona 16-to-1

Stanford 18-to-1

Oregon State 22-to-1

UCLA 25-to-1

Oregon 50-to-1

Arizona State 100-to-1

USC 100-to-1

Cal 150-to-1

Washington State 150-to-1

Washington 350-to-1

Utah 500-to-1

