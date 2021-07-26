Cal at the Olympics: Five Golden Bears in Action in Women's Water Polo

Ben McLachlan, representing Japan in tennis, gets to third round in men's doubles

Five athletes with Cal connections were in action in women's water polo at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, and one of the three matches featured Golden Bears facing off against each other.

Former Golden Bears standout Roser Tarrago scored three goals to help Spain get a 14-10 Group A win over Canada, which featured two players with Cal connections.

Tarrago was a starter who played 19 minutes, and two of her goals came in the fourth quarter to hold off Canada in both teams' first game of the Olympics.

Former Cal player Kindred Paul was a starter for the Canadians and played nine minutes but did not score a goal and took just one shot. Emma Wright still has eligibility left at Cal after taking the last two seasons off to prepare for the Canadian Olympic team. She was in the starting lineup and played 23 minutes but did not score, taking just one shot.

---In another Group A women's water-polo game former Cal star Kitty Lynn Joustra scored a goal and payed 11 minutes for The Netherlands, but the Dutch lost to Australia 15-12.

---In Group B water polo action, Hungary and the Russian Olympic Committee team played to a 10-10 and former Golden Bear Anna Illes scored a goal on her only shot for Hungary.

Anna Illes. Photo by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Ben McLachlan wins again in tennis

Former Cal tennis standout Ben McLachlan represents Japan in the Olymics, and he and partner Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of men's doubles with a 6-3, 6-4 second-round win over Great Britain's Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray (Andy Murray's older brother).

McLachlan and Nishikori will next face the top-seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

Swimmer Alicia Wilson advances

Great Britain's Alicia Wilson, who will be a senior at Cal in the fall, finished fifth in her heat of the women's 200 individual medley, but her time of 2:10.39 was the 10th-best in the four heats, so she was one of 16 swimmers to advance to the semifinals.

Cover photo of Anna Illes by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

