One More Cal Player Taken on Final Day of MLB Draft

A sixth Cal player was taken in the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday when shortstop Keshawn Ogans was taken in the 20th and final round with 605th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves.

Cal had one player taken on the first day -- first-round choice Dylan Beavers -- and four more taken on the second day -- fourth-round pick Steven Zobac and fifth-round choices Josh White and Nathan Martorella.

Only one Pac-12 school -- Oregon State -- had more players taken in the 2022 MLB draft than Cal.

Here is a breakdown of the number of players taken in this year's MLB draft by each Pac-12 school (with the number of first-round picks in parentheses)

Oregon State -- 8 (1)

Cal -- 6 (1)

Arizona State -- 6 (0)

Stanford -- 6 (0)

USC -- 4 (0)

UCLA -- 3 (0)

Oregon -- 3 (0)

Arizona -- 2 (1)

Washington -- 1 (0)

Washington State -- 0

Utah -- 0

Colorado does not have a baseball program.

Ogans improved considerably from his sophomore season to his junior season, and he might consider returning to Cal since a player drafted at his position does not have a recommended bonus payment if he signs..

He hit .222 as Cal's regular shortstop in 2021 as a sophomore, but he hit .315 this past season as a junior, with three home runs, a .378 on-base percentage and .798 OPS. He committed just eight errors in 233 chances as the Golden Bears shortstop in 2022.

Ogans will lose some bargaining power if he opts to return to Cal for his final season of college eligibility, but being drafted in the 20th round does not give him much negotiating power in any case.

He must sign a contract with the Braves by the August 1 deadline to turn pro this year.

Cover photo of Keshawn Ogans by Rob Edwards, KLC Fotos

