Skip to main content

Cal Swimming: Farida Osman Breaks African and Egyptian Records Again

She places seventh in the 50 butterfly at the World Championships in Budapest.

Former Cal swimmer Farida Osman reinforced her status as the African Queen of the 50 Butterfly on Friday.

Osman broke her own African continental and Egyptian national records in the event at the FINA World Championships at Budapest, Hungary. She touched the wall in 25.39 seconds to shave 1/100th of a second off her record in a fourth-place finish.

The 27-year-old now owns the fastest 36 times by an African swimmer in the event, according to the website SwimSwam.

Osman made the finals of the 50 fly for the fifth straight time at the World Championships. She won bronze medals over the distance at the two previous Worlds.

Two-time defending champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the race in 24.95, well off her world record of 24.43.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this week, Osman broke her own African and Egyptian records in the 100 butterly while finishing seventh.

She withdrew on Friday from the 50 freestyle heats.

Osman swam at Cal from 2014 through ’17, and as a senior won the 100 fly at the NCAA championships while also anchoring winning teams in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

A two-time Olympian, Osman was born in Indianapolis but raised in Cairo.

Cover photo of Farida Osman by Grace Hollars, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Tony Gonzalez Jasen Vinlove
Football

Tony Gonzalez Ranked the Top NFL Tight End in History

By Jake Curtis8 minutes ago
Iffy Joyner
Other Sports

Cal's Iffy Joyner Comes Up Short in Long-Shot Bid for World Championship Berth

By Jeff Faraudo14 hours ago
Former Cal swim star Ryan Murphy
Other Sports

A Year After Taking Silver at Tokyo, Ryan Murphy Wins 200 Backstroke Gold at Worlds

By Jeff Faraudo21 hours ago
Colleen Galloway 3
Other Sports

The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Brief Cal Perspective

By Jake CurtisJun 23, 2022
Sheila Hudson
Other Sports

Cal Alum Sheila Hudson Jumped at the Opportunities Title IX Helped Give Her

By Jeff FaraudoJun 23, 2022
Marvin Jones Corey Perrine Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK
Football

14 Former Cal Players on ESPN's Projected 53-Man NFL Rosters for 2022

By Jake CurtisJun 22, 2022
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Perfection Eludes Collin Morikawa, Who Plans to `Just Go Out and Play'

By Jeff FaraudoJun 22, 2022
sal commitment
Football

Cornerback Sailasa Vadrawale Commits to Cal for 2023

By Jake CurtisJun 22, 2022