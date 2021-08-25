Pac-12 Will Hold Conference Baseball Tournament Next Spring

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday that it will hold its first postseason baseball tournament next spring, joining nearly every other major conference in having a conference baseball tournament.

The inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament is scheduled for May 25-29, 2022, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“The creation of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament will bring further exposure to the tremendous talent throughout our conference and provide our team with an opportunity to showcase itself on a big stage ahead of the NCAA Tournament,” Cal coach Mike Neu said in a statement released by the school. “Our program and student-athletes are thrilled for the chance to compete for a title at a premier venue in Scottsdale next May.”

The double-elimination tournament will be spread over five days at the Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants. The top eight teams in the Pac-12 standings at the conclusion of the regular season will earn berths in the Pac-12 baseball tournament, and the champion will receive the Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Pac-12’s initial agreement with the City of Scottsdale runs through 2024.

The Pac-12 had been out of step with most of college baseball regarding postseason baseball tournament. The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Big Ten all have had baseball tournaments for a number of years. Twenty-eight other conferences also have a baseball tournament, and that includes the Mountain West, West Coast Conference, Big West and Western Athletic Conference on the West Coast.

Cal might have benefited from a conference tournament last year. The Bears finished seventh in the Pac-12 standings, and the top six teams were invited to the NCAA playoffs. Cal barely missed getting in, and good showing in a conference tournament might have been enough to get the Bears into the NCAA event.

“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the Conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement released by the conferene. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast. A lot of work has gone into the creation of this tournament and we are grateful for the partnership of the City of Scottsdale and The Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission in making it a reality.”

