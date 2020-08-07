Collin Morikawa finished strong to complete the opening round of the PGA Championship with a one-under par score of 69 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Thursday.

With golfers still on the course as of 5 p.m., Morikawa was tied for 32nd place.

Morikawa, playing at the PGA event for the first time, had two birdies and seven pars over the final nine holes after an uneven start to the day.

The 23-year-old Cal graduate opened on the back nine and birdied the 10th to get started. But he had bogeys on the 12th and 17th and made the turn at one-over.

Morikawa, noting he has played Harding Park “a couple handful of times,” said before the tournament that familiarity should help him in his second major.

“It’s crazy to think back 14 months I was at the U.S. Open at Pebble,” he said. “It’s nice to have a major at a place I’ve been to, I’ve played at, kind of local area. To go that long without playing one, you kind of miss it because these are the tournament guys really look forward to, these are the ones they mark on their calendar to get ready for.”

Morikawa conceded he is still a newcomer on the sport’s biggest stages.

“There’s a little learning experience that’s going to have to happen,” he explained. “Over the past year, just going through the PGA tour and playing in bigger events, it’s all kind of helped me prep for this week.”

Ranked No. 11 in the world, Morikawa is ahead of such notable players as world No. 1 Justin Thomas, who shot a one-over 71.

The first-round leader is Jason Day, who shot a five-under 65. Nine players are one stroke back at 64, including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka. Tiger Woods, using a new putter, finished with a two-under 68.

Things didn’t go as well for Max Homa, the 29-year-old Cal grad who won the 2013 NCAA championship. Playing his second PGA, Homa finished the day with a four-over score of 74 after a string of three straight bogeys during his opening nine.

He was tied for 134th place with golfers still on the course and will need to make a strong rebound Friday to make the cut.

Ranked No. 70 in the world, Homa was three over after nine holes, during which he bogeyed Nos. 12, 13 and 14. He birdied the par-4 16th then gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-3 17th.

When he bogeyed the ninth hole to complete his day. Homa signed a card that had two birdies and six bogeys.

Byeong Hun An, another former Cal player, was at one-over par through 15 holes.

*** Here is Morikawa talking Wednesday about his return to the Bay Area:

