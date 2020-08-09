CalSportsReport
Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Fires a Third-Round 65 and Has a Shot to Win the PGA

Jeff Faraudo

Playing in just his second major, barely 15 months after graduating from Cal, Collin Morikawa will wake up Sunday morning knowing he can win the PGA Championship.

The 23-year-old shot a third-round 65 on Saturday to climb from a tie for 25th place into a tie for third when he went to the clubhouse with others still on the course. As of 5:30 p.m., Morikawa was tied for sixfth — two strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

Morikawa, who finished in 35th place at the 2019 U.S. Open in his only previous major, is seven-under at 203 through 54 holes. He made seen birdies on Saturday.

There will again be no fans at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco for Sunday’s final round, a unique setting courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Morikawa said that won’t take away from the biggest opportunity of his brief professional career.

“It’s still the PGA Championship. It’s still a major. The adrenaline’s still going to be pumping,” he said. “I’ve just got to stick to the game plan I’ve been doing.”

Morikawa was strong out of the gate Saturday, scoring birdies on the third, fifth and seventh hole for a 32 on the front nine and had him in a tie for eighth place at five-under for the tournament.

He birdied the 10th to move into a nine-way logjam for second behind second-round leader Li.

Things appeared to go badly when he had back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes, dropping him back to a tie for 18th.

But after settling down with a par on 14, Morikawa ran off three straight birdies, including on No. 17, where he had scored bogeys each of the two previous day. That moved him briefly into a tie for the lead at seven under.

Morikawa, who made par on the 18th to complete his round, said improved play on the greens has made a big difference.

“Obviously, putting’s kind of been my weakness throughout this entire year,” he said, adding that he spent time recently watching good putters, including Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson and Brooks Koepka. “It all kind of translated into what I’ve been doing.”

Collin - 11th hole kelvin kuo
Collin Morikawa

Morikawa acknowledged that familiarity with a course he played perhaps a dozen times while at Cal has been a benefit.

“It’s really nice coming into a course that I knew. Obviously it plays very different with the all the tees back, rough up, tougher pins,” he said. “But it helped, coming in Tuesday morning (for practice rounds), when I started playing that I knew the course.”

Cal’s other weekend survivor, Byeong-Hun An, shot a 71 in the third round and is at two-over 212 entering play Sunday.

He had birdies on the third, sixth and seventh holes on the front nine, but was sabotaged by five bogeys, including three in a four-hole span (12, 14 and 15) on the back nine.

Tiger Woods also resides at two-over for the tournament after shooting a third-round 72.

