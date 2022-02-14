Ex-Cal Golf Star Max Homa Slips From 7th Place to 14th at the Phoenix Open

Skip to main content

Cal Golf: No Super Sunday For Max Homa at Phoenix Open

He shoots a final-round 71 and winds up tied for 14th at tournament in his hometown.

There was no fourth-quarter rally on Super Sunday for Max Homa.

The 31-year-old Cal grad shot an even-par 71 in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, sliding from a tie for seventh place to a share of 14th.

Ranked No. 37 in the world and the 2013 NCAA champion while representing the Bears, Homa played bogey-free through the first two rounds at TPC Scottsdale in his current hometown. He seemed poised heading into the weekend to challenge for his fourth career PGA tour title.

But as other golfers stayed hot, Homa cooled a bit, shooting a 69 on Saturday then a 71 that included four bogeys and four birdies over the final 18 holes.

Homa wound up in a seven-way tie for 14th, alongside the likes of Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen. His payday was $133,250.

Scottie Scheffler won after a three-hole playoff against Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler made four birdies in a span off five holes on the back nine, but finished 72 holes tied with Cantlay at 16-under 268.

Both parred the first two extra holes before Scheffler birdied the third to earn $1,476,000. Cantlay won $893,800 for his runner-up finish.

Read More

It was the first career PGA tour win for Scheffler, 25, the world’s 15th-ranked player who had five top-3 finishers but no victories.

Cantlay and Scheffler each carded 67s on Sunday to force the playoff. Scheffler had rallied magnificently with a third-round 62 that featured nine birdies and zero bogeys.

Sahith Theegala, the 24-year-old who led after each of the first three rounds, shot 70 on Sunday and dropped into a three-way tie for third, one stroke back at 15 under. Ranked 318th in the world, Theegala is a former Pepperdine star who received a sponsor’s exemption to participate.

Also tied for third were defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Other key finishers were Justin Thomas in a tie for eighth and world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who shared 10th place.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Orlando Ramirez, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Max Homa
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Golf Star Max Homa Slips From 7th Place to 14th at the Phoenix Open

just now
Drew Peterson Kirby Lee
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Notes: USC Owns UCLA; Arizona Rules the Conference

2 hours ago
Max Homa at Phoenix Open
Other Sports

With Four Birdies on Final Five Holes, Max Homa is in the Hunt at Phoenix Open

21 hours ago
shepherd
Basketball

Cal Stuns Oregon in Eugene as Jordan Shepherd Scores 33

22 hours ago
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Football

Super Bowl-Bound Joe Burrow: `I'm Chasing Aaron Rodgers to Try to Be the Best'

Feb 12, 2022
will richardson soobum Im 2
Basketball

Cal Looks to Build on Win in Saturday's Basketball Game at Oregon

Feb 12, 2022
Jazlen Green Kelley L Cox KLC Fotos
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall Short Against Colorado

Feb 12, 2022
Cal sof al sermeno
Other Sports

Cal Softball Opens the Season With Two Wins on Friday

Feb 11, 2022