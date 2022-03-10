None of Cal's four entries, including Collin Morikawa, had started when the rain arrived.

Neither World No. 2 Collin Morikawa nor any of his three fellow Cal golf alums had teed up Thursday when activity at The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was suspended at 11 a.m. ET due to “dangerous weather” in the area.

UPDATE: Play has resumed. Check back for a story on Round 1 later today.

No golfers had completed the first round at TPC Sawgrass when heavy rains halted play. Officials were hoping to resume the tournament later on Thursday, but more bad weather was forecast into the weekend.

The Stadium Course received 1.25 inches of rain overnight, the Golf Channel reported, and Tour on-site meteorologist Wade Stettner said, "We could be battling thunderstorms throughout most of the day.”

There was an 80% chance of continuing storms weather on Friday and 100% on Saturday, when the forecast called for wind gusts to 35 mph and a cold front.

Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s chief referee, told reporters the goal is to complete the tournament by Sunday afternoon. Clearly, that will be challenging.

Morikawa, in a threesome with defending champion Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, can climb to No. 1 in the official world rankings with a victory this weekend. He has played sparingly so far in the 2021-22 season, but has top-10 finishes in only four events.

The 25-year-old Cal grad leads the PGA tour this season with a 69.181 scoring average.

Also set to represent Cal at the $20 million event are Max Homa, Brandon Hagy and James Hahn.

The early leaders at 4-under were Harold Varner III and Will Zalatoris, both through 11 holes, and Tommy Fleetwood, after 10 holes. Four others were one stroke back at minus-3.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm was part of a 10-way tie for eighth place at 2 under par.

Cover photo of fans in the rain at TPC Sawgrass by Corey Perrine, Florida Times Union

