He is tied for 34th place, seven strokes off the pace set by Patrick Cantlay.

Collin Morikawa birdied his final hole Friday to assure himself of advancing to the weekend at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C.

The 25-year-old Cal grad, who played the back nine first in the second round, arrived at No. 9 having played even-par through 17 holes and one under for two days. The cut line was projected early in the dat at minus-1, so Morikawa had little wiggle room.

But he delivered a birdie on the par-4 ninth and finish the day at one under, moving into a tie for 34th place at two under through 36 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links. Morikawa was tied for 54th after the first round.

Coming off a fifth-place finish last week at the Masters Morikawa shot one-under 70 in each of his first two rounds.

He enters Saturday’s third round seven strokes back of leader Patrick Cantlay, who has paired rounds of 66 and 67 for a nine-under 133.

James Hahn, the 40-year-old South Korean who played one season at Cal 19 years ago, began the day at two under but shot a three-over 74 and missed the cut by one stroke.

Morikawa, fifth at the Masters last week, scored a double-bogey 6 on the same 18th hole where he made bogey the day before after 17 holes that included 15 pars and two birdies.

He recouped those two strokes with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 but was back even for the day after a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole. Morikawa then made par for four straight holes before his birdie on No. 9 locked up a spot in the field for the weekend.

Morikawa finished in a tie for seventh place at RBC Heritage last year.

Cantlay birdied his final four holes on the way to his second-round 67. "Obviously, that's a dream finish," Cantlay said. "I finally rolled in some putts and that was really nice to see going into the weekend."

Robert Streb is two strokes back at seven under par while three players are tied for third at minus-six, including first-round leader Cameron Young. The 24-year-old tour rookie followed his first-round 63 with a 73 on Friday.

Jordan Spieth is among a group of six players tied for eighth at minus-five and Masters runner-up Shane Lowry is one stroke back at four under.

Morgan Hoffman, playing on the tour for the first time since October 2019 due to his muscular dystrophy, missed the cut at one-over par after rounds of 71 and 72.

