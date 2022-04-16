Skip to main content

Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa's Third-Round 69 Lifts Him Only 38th Place at RBC Heritage

Harold Varner III fires a 63 to take a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay.

Collin Morikawa was one stroke better than he was the previous two days, shooting a two-under 69, but he remains well back in a tie for 38th place entering Sunday’s final round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C.

After carding 70s on Thursday and Friday to make the cut and arrive at the weekend in 34th place, the world’s No. 2 player made no headway at Harbour Town Golf Links.

At four under, he trails third-round leader Harold Varner III by seven strokes.

Morikawa has played remarkably consistent golf through three rounds, with just three bogeys in 54 holes. But the 25-year-old Cal graduate’s nine birdies over three days haven’t allowed him to keep pace with a strong contingent of players dominating the course.

Varner, for instance, had eight birdies on Saturday alone while shooting a bogey-free 63 to charge into a one-stroke lead. He has 17 birdies and two bogeys through 54 holes.

He also had motivation on his side after an official ruled his tee shot on the sixth hole Friday to be out of bounds after a spectator picked it up and moved while trying to identify the ball. Varner said he was angry about it until getting to the course on Saturday.

“It was great for me. It pissed me off and made me ready to fight every chance I could,” said the 31-year-old, still seeking his first PGA tour victory.

With pars on his first six holes, Morikawa dropped to 51st place. He answered with birdies on Nos. 7, 12 and 15, and his lone bogey on the 11th hole.

Second-round leader Patrick Cantlay is tied for second with Erik van Rooyen and Masters runner-up Shane Lowry for second place at minus-10.

Twenty-one players are are minus-seven or better, including Jordan Spieth at eight under. Cameron Young, who led after shooting a 63 in the opening round, is tied for 13th at seven under.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Kate Goodale, USA Today

