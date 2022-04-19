Skip to main content

QBs-Turned-Golfers Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Bring 82 Years to The Match

The veterans with Bay Area ties will face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1.

The latest incarnation of the celebrity fundraising golf event called The Match will have a Bay Area flavor to it.

Not are only Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady the elder statesmen in the June 1 duel in a match-play event against rival NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, they both have connections here.

Rodgers, of course, played at Cal while Brady grew up in San Mateo.

The event, in its sixth year, has raised nearly $33 million for various charities and donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America, according to Turner Sports. Sponsored by Capital One, The Match will be played at Wynn Las Vegas and aired on TNT.

This will be the first time the event has not included a PGA tour golfer. Brady and Rodgers both played last year, but as opponents. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau teamed to beat Brady and Phil Mickelson 3 and 2 when Rodgers clinched the victory by making a 12-foot putt on the 16th hole.

Now, as a teammates, Rodgers and Brady have a significant experience advantage. 

Certainly that’s the case on the football field. Rodgers, 38, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, and Brady, 44, both considered stepping away from the game after last season. Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers then changed his mind. Rodgers signed a three-year deal with $150 million to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN, Rodgers is listed as a 4.6 handicap by the Wisconsin State Golf Association. Brady was reportedly an 8.1 handicap before last year's match. Rodgers also regularly plays in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion but 0-2 in this event, is seeking a different outcome

Allen, the 25-year-old star of the Buffalo Bills, played in the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February as a 9.0 handicap. Kansas City Chiefs’ star Mahomes is a 7.7 handicap, according to golf.com.

Mahomes, 26, jokingly suggested Rodgers and Brady will be a bit long in the tooth to compete.

"The reason we're going to win is that we're going to be able to play the course differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there," Mahomes said.

"They might get us on a couple of par 3s and stuff like that but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers . . . it's going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges like they use their 6-irons.’’

The original 2018 event pitted Woods and Mickelson against one another in a one-on-one math that raised $9 million.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Michael Madrid, USA Today

https://www.si.com/college/cal/news/spring-has-wilcox-excited

Marcus Edwards photo
Football

Energy and Optimism Reign at the Halfway Point of Cal Spring Football Practice

By Jeff Faraudo3 hours ago
Muncie
Football

Two Cal Players on ESPN List of Top 100 College Running Backs of Past 60 Years

By Jake CurtisApr 18, 2022
Marshawn Lynch
Football

Ex-Cal Star Marshawn Lynch Has New Gig: Investor in NHL's Seattle Kraken

By Jeff FaraudoApr 18, 2022
Fatou Samb
Basketball

Report: Cal Women's Basketball Player Fatou Samb Enters Transfer Portal

By Jake CurtisApr 18, 2022
Coastal Carolina guard Rudi Williams
Basketball

Cal Making a Push to Land Coastal Carolina Graduate Transfer Rudi Williams

By Jeff FaraudoApr 18, 2022
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa's Up-and-Down Final Round Lifts Him to 26th at RBC Heritage

By Jeff FaraudoApr 17, 2022
Cal nose guard Ricky Correia
Football

Cal NG Ricky Correia States His Case for Getting a Few Carries at Running Back

By Jeff FaraudoApr 17, 2022
Cal's record-setting 4x100 relay team
Other Sports

Camryn Rogers, Ezinne Abba Shine for Cal Track & Field at Mt. SAC Relays

By Jeff FaraudoApr 17, 2022