Canadian hammer thrower won her third straight NCAA title as a senior this year.

Camryn Rogers has spent the past several seasons making track and field history at Cal.

She’s done it again as the school’s first-ever finalist for The Bowerman, given to the nation’s top collegiate male and female track and field athlete each year.

Rogers won her third NCAA championship in the hammer throw this season and took her place as the event’s best-ever at the college level. She has broken the college record three times and completed her Cal career with the 11 longest throws in college history.

Cal Athletics

"I feel so honored and proud to be named a Bowerman finalist and represent coach Mo (Saatara) and the Golden Bears," Rogers said. "I'm immensely grateful to have had the best people by my side over my entire collegiate career here at Cal.

“This achievement is a recognition of those incredible individuals who have pushed and inspired me to always be reaching to better myself."

Owner of the Canadian national record, her mark of 254 feet, 10 inches (77.67 meters) ranks No. 4 on the season world list and No. 9 in the all-time global rankings. She did not lose to a college rival for more than three calendar years.

Rogers placed fifth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, won the Canadian national title last weekend and will compete next month at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The other finalists for the award are Florida sophomore Anna Hall, the NCAA indoor pentathlon/outdoor heptathlon champion, and Kentucky junior Abby Steiner, who set collegiate records in the indoor and outdoor 200 meters and was part of a record-setting 4x400 relay team.

The three men’s finalists are Florida State high hurdler Trey Cunningham, who was unbeaten all season, Arkansas junior decathlon champion Ayden Owens-Delerme, and North Carolina A&T junior Randolph Ross Jr., the NCAA indoor and outdoor champion in the 400 meters.

Cal freshman Mykolas Alekna, who three times broke the collegiate discus record and last weekend won the Lithuanian national championship, was a ssemifinalist for the Bowerman.

Winners are selected from a combination of The Bowerman panel (media, statisticians, administrators and past winners) ballots, fan voting, and U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association member voting. If selected, Rogers would be the first thrower to win either the men's or women's award.

Online fan voting at thebowerman.org/vote opens on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT and closes on Thursday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m.

The Bowerman award will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers at the NCAA meet by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

